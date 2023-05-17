AEW Collision officially announced for Saturday nights on TNT

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new series AEW Collision was officially announced on Wednesday. The live two-hour weekly show will air Saturday nights at 7CT/8ET on TNT beginning June 17, according to a press release (see below). “We’re doubling-down on wrestling with AEW: Collision, which gives fans two more hours every week,” Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear and streaming stated in the press release. “AEW’s roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch.”

Powell’s POV: The press release lists Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo for the new series. There’s no mention of CM Punk, but it’s possible they are saving the announcement of his return for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Update: The press release was issued before the new show was actually announced at the Upfront presentation. It was eventually announced during the presentation by WBD’s Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer. The presentation concluded without AEW content being mentioned for the Max streaming service.

As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama! To read the full press release:… pic.twitter.com/roOipqNDD6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2023