AEW Dynamite rating and viewership count fall to 2022 lows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 869,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.129 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Lousy numbers for Dynamite. These are the worst numbers that the show has produced so far this year. Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.31 rating, down from last week’s 0.41 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.44 rating in the same demo despite airing on Syfy.