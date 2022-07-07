AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the bookend title match edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 979,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.023 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.36 rating, equal to last week’s 0.36 rating in the same demo. Monday’s Independence Day edition of WWE Raw finished with a 0.37 rating on USA Network. The July 7, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 871,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Road Rager themed edition.