AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT Title

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Malakai Black and Brody King

-Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight

-The Acclaimed’s Hollywood Walk of Fame segment

-Actor Paul Walter Hauser appears

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).