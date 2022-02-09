AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Madusa, Shelly Martinez, Daisuke Sekimoto, Alexis Smirnoff

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The show is headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, and the show will feature the debut of the newest member of the AEW roster. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 57 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 38 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Madusa (Debrah Miceli) is 58. She also worked as Alundra Blayze in WWE.

-Shelly Martinez is 42.

-Daisuke Sekimoto is 41.

-The late Alexis Smirnoff (Michel Lamarche) was born on February 9, 1947. He died of kidney failure at age 71 on January 5, 2019.