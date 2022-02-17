Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe to defend the ROH Tag Titles at Supercard of Honor

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that The Briscoes will defend the ROH Tag Titles at the Supercard of Honor event on April 1 in Garland, Texas.

Jay and Mark Briscoe have signed an open contract to put their ROH World Tag Team Title on the line at Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1 in suburban Dallas.

The news was announced during a Facebook Live chat with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni Wednesday night.

The Briscoes, who recently were announced as the first inductees of the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class, defeated The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) at Final Battle: End of an Era in December to win the championship for a record 12th time.

Who will the Briscoes face at Supercard of Honor? The ROH Board of Directors wants to know which team the fans would like to see in the match.

In fact, the Board wants to hear from the fans about any other stars or matches they’d like to see on the show. Join the ROH The Experience Facebook group and make your voice heard.

Previously announced for Supercard of Honor is a winner-take-all match between ROH World Title claimants Jonathan Gresham and Bandido in the main event.

Join us live in suburban Dallas, on pay–per-view or streaming for HonorClub for Supercard of Honor!

ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

BELL TIME: 7 P.M CT

CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

4999 NAAMAN FOREST BLVD.

GARLAND, TX 75040

ALREADY SIGNED:

WINNER-TAKE-ALL MATCH TO DETERMINE UNDISPUTED ROH WORLD CHAMPION

JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. BANDIDO

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES IN ACTION

Powell’s POV: I remain surprised that the Briscoes haven’t signed with AEW, especially given the well received angle they had with FTR at the Final Battle event. While there’s no telling whether AEW would sign off on it, I’d love to see that match on the Supercard of Honor show.