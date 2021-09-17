09/17 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade for the AEW Tag Titles, Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol for the TNT Title, Anna Jay vs. The Bunny, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho meet face to face

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade for the AEW Tag Titles, Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol for the TNT Title, Anna Jay vs. The Bunny, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho meet face to face, and more (16:45)…

Click here to stream or download the September 17 AEW Rampage audio review.

