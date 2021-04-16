Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the second week of the latest Thursday night era

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 132,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 168,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 138th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings. Last week’s Impact finished 115th with a .06 rating in the 18-49 demographic while running opposite the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two event. The last Tuesday night show produced 148,512 viewers.