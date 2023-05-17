Jake Roberts provides an injury update on Lance Archer, looks back on working with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, using music as promo inspiration

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

On AEW and working with Lance Archer: “I haven’t been on TV because Lance has been hurt and he’s about, he’s probably two weeks away from me and fully ready to go again. I’m looking forward to that. Meantime, I’m doing backstage stuff, like helping guys do interviews. I like teaching, you know, and I like helping guys watching them do it and, and watching their reaction when I can see it click in their head. They got it, you know, and that’s pretty cool. I find it very easy to help people, man. You just gotta be passionate about it and have the desire to do it. I teach them how to do that. I also try to teach him how to, to come up with the material that they need for the promo. Bottom line is no screaming or shouting.”

On his promos: “It was a lot of fun. I’ll tell you that much. I got a lot of my words from music. Hard rock, rock and roll. Ozzy Osborne, Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, The Who. I got music. I got interviews from all those guys. I wanted to scare you. I wanted to get your attention. I wanted to question you. I wanted you to question yourself about what you were hearing and what you were feeling.”

Feuding with Randy “Macho Man” Savage: “He was an intense man. He was on a different planet, you know, just trying to hold on to him and slow him down. That was my biggest problem, you know, because he was just a guns out and blaring man. They brought it to me. I didn’t bring it to them, but Vince [McMahon] and Macho came up with that idea. So they just brought it to me and said, I want the snake to bite him. I said no problem, no problem at all. Of course, Randy wanted the snake to bite me first. So he made that happen in the locker room. It was either the snake bites me or we fight because he just didn’t believe that. He thought there was a possibility the snake wasn’t fixed. I let it bite me on the leg. It just kind of freaks you out when you look down there and see an animal chewing on you, you know, that kind of bothers you.”

On Ricky Steamboat: “I said not to do it, man. I said I can’t do it. It’s gonna fuck you up. And I was right. I just watched that back here the other day and then I watched a couple of his promos afterwards and it had been like two weeks and his, his forehead was still swollen. His forehead was black and blue. His eyes were black and blue. It, it messed him up. He thought he could get his hands down and block it in time, but he couldn’t, I nearly killed myself getting him in the ring.”

Other topics include WWE, WWF, AEW, Lance Archer, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Ted Dibiase, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, his promos, his legacy, his podcast, his one man show, and more.