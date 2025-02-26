Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee and Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, Moose vs. Lexis King for the X Division Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee and Ethan Page: The new Saints entrance music is cool in that it sounds like a throwback theme from a seventies cop movie that Quentin Tarantino would love. It was interesting to see Saints interact with angry Trick Williams prior to the match, perhaps foreshadowing an eventual match or feud. It looked like the plan was for Starks to catch Lee to set up his Roshambo finisher, but Starks stumbled. Corey Graves was right there on commentary to react as if nothing had gone wrong by immediately shifting the attention to the strength that Saints showed up powering up Lee from his knees. I also enjoyed the way that Evans and Page continue to go at one another in a way that is consistent with the intensity of their feud.

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in non-title match: The Hardys’ nostalgia tour continues to be a blast. The fans are popping big wherever they go, and they look good in the ring, especially considering all of the milage they’ve put on their bodies. It was hard to envision this good run occurring when Jeff was arrested a few years ago. He looks healthy and it’s really cool to see the brothers thriving again.

Moose vs. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King for the X Division Title: An enjoyable match with Moose going over clean. I’m surprised they are rushing to Moose’s showdown match with Oba Femi in two weeks at Roadblock. It looks like a blast on paper, but Moose could have used more NXT television time to impress unfamiliar viewers.

Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez: The verbal exchange was solid and it’s great to see how at ease Grace appears to be while delivering promos compared to where she was just a few years ago. It’s logical to have Perez presumably put over Grace on NXT television, as all signs point to Perez moving full-time to the main roster soon.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic for the NXT Women’s North American Championship: A nice title match with Vaquer going over strong, yet not before giving Petrovic enough of the match to look good in defeat. I’m beyond surprised that the Giulia vs. Vaquer title vs. title match is taking place at NXT Roadblock.

Overall Show: This was my favorite episode of NXT of the new year. The show was packed with the Ricky Saints’ debut, the first Hardys match in NXT, and Moose defending the X Division Title on NXT television. Best of all, it set up a loaded NXT Roadblock episode that looks great on paper. Can NXT top the Roadblock lineup with the Stand & Deliver card?

NXT Misses

Lola Vice vs. Arianna Grace: Vice spent more time dancing than wrestling during this brief segment. I don’t mind Vice getting a spotlight win in her first television match since New Year’s Evil, but it was odd to seeing Grace used as a glorified enhancement wrestler. Grace has done a good job in the NXTNA liaison role and I’m surprised the creative team didn’t come up with something more meaningful for her return to the ring.

LeNexus: It felt like the mysterious faction was going to be a big deal when they attacked NXT Champion Oba Femi and NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Vengeance Day, but apparently those champions have just moved on. Worse yet, the Dion Lennox led group left wrestlers lying backstage in a scene that made them look like Wyatt Sicks Lite.