Action Wrestling “Newnan Knightmare 2” results: Vetter’s review of Landon Hale vs. Liam Gray, Alex Kane vs. Big Dave, Alan Angels vs. Rico Gonzalez, Ella Envy vs. Kaia McKenna

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Action Wrestling “Newnan Knightmare 2”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

January 31, 2025 in Newman, Georgia at Arnall Middle School

This show was just released this week on IWTV. This was held in a middle school gym. Attendance is good, perhaps 400. The lights are on and this is easy to see. I’ve seen every wrestler on this show before and it’s a good, little lineup.

1. “The Good Hand” Suge D and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens (w/Alex Kane) vs. “Totally Shook” Jamesen Shook and Pha’nesse for the Action Tag Team Titles. Suge D is best known as “Pineapple Pete” from the AEW pandemic tapings. The Wall is perhaps 6’4″ and looks like a shorter Big Bill, or a taller Chris Hero. Shook looks like a young Sami Zayn and he’s one to watch. Pha’nesse is a flamboyant Black man, and he hit some punches on Suge D early on. The heels worked over Pha’nesse. Pha’nesse hit a huracanrana on Suge D at 5:30.

Jamesen finally got a hot tag and worked over Suge D in a corner, and he hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. The babyfaces worked together to beat down Wall. The heels hit a team doublestomp and backbreaker move and pinned Pha’nesse. Okay match.

Suge D and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens defeated “Totally Shook” Jamesen Shook and Pha’nesse to retain the Action Tag Team Titles at 8:00 even.

2. Ella Envy (w/BK Westbrook) vs. Kaia McKenna. Ella has competed in NWA and she’s a prototypical ‘mean girl.’ Kaia is tall and slender and has Stacy Keibler’s frame. A lockup at the bell, and Kaia is taller. Ella paused to jaw at the fans. Kaia hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 2:30. Ella unloaded some loud chops and she kept Kaia grounded. Ella hit a Gory Special faceplant for a nearfall at 6:00. Kaia hit a Thesz Press, mounted Ella, and repeatedly punched her and got the pin. That was suddenly over; I presumed BK was going to help Ella cheat to win.

Kaia McKenna defeated Ella Envy at 7:02.

3. Alan Angels vs. Rico Gonzalez. Rico is short and really talented, and I’m a fan. They tied up and are roughly the same height and weight. Rico hit some armdrags, sending Angels to the floor to stall and regroup. In the ring, Rico hit a senton and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 2:30. Angels fell to the mat and sold a left leg injury, but he almost immediately hopped up and attacked Rico and tossed him to the floor. Back in the ring, Angels repeatedly whipped Rico into the turnbuckles and was in charge. Rico hit a hard clothesline at 7:00 and they were both down.

Rico hit a spin kick to the head, then a springboard DDT for a nearfall. He ran on the floor and kicked Angels in the head. In the ring, Angels hit a DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Angels hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Angels hit a snap half-nelson suplex, then two more! This has been really good. Angels set up for the Angels Wings, but Rico turned it into a huracanrana for a believable nearfall. Angels got a rollup for the clean pin!

Alan Angels defeated Rico Gonzalez at 11:27.

4. Alex Kane (w/Suge D & The Wall) vs. Big Dave. I’ve seen Dave just once in a bout against Donovan Dijak, and yes, he’s big, perhaps 6’6″ and has a Bruiser Brody look to him. They traded punches and headbutts. Kane took control and stomped on Dave. Kane went for a crossbody block at 4:30, but Dave caught him and hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Dave hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Kane hit a spear. Kane hit a German Suplex, then two more! The ref got bumped. A heel accidentally hit Kane! Dave immediately hit a decapitating clothesline and pinned Kane. Solid match.

Big Dave defeated Alex Kane at 7:25.

5. Landon Hale vs. Liam Gray. Hale is a regular in the Northeast and he always reminds me of a young Matt Taven. Gray (think AR Fox) also competed a bit in EVOLVE before it folded and also was a frequent competitor in the AEW pandemic-era shows. A feeling-out process as they worked each other’s left arm. Gray wrapped Hale’s leg around the ring post at 2:30 and took control, choking him on the floor in front of the fans. In the ring, Gray applied a rear-naked choke on the mat and remained in charge. Liam hit several knee drops on Hale’s knee and stayed focused on it.

Hale finally hit a Lungblower to the back at 7:30 and they were both down. He hit an enzuigiri and a springboard dropkick. Hale hit a moonsault to the floor! Nice! He hit a slingshot stunner into the ring for a nearfall. Hale hit a Lethal Injection, and went for a moonsault, but Liam got his knees up to block it. Liam hit a suplex for a nearfall. Hale hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Liam hit a modified Death Valley Driver and a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. That was really good, too.

Liam Gray defeated Landon Hale at 11:41.

Final Thoughts: A solid, short show that clocked in at a mere 1 hour, 20 minutes. It made me wonder if there were other matches that they opted not to film and air. (Hey, I was right here. Cagematch.net shows that there were two other matches, including one with BK Westbrook; I wondered why he didn’t wrestle if he was there with Ella Envy.)

Sure, you know Angels from AEW and TNA, and Kane from MLW. But Landon Hale, Rico Gonzalez and Jamesen Shook are all really good. The first match was just so-so but I liked the last four. My only complaint here is that with just five matches, each match could have gone a bit longer.