Wrestling Revolver “No More Sorrow” results: Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Zachary Wentz for the Revolver Title, Gringo Loco vs. Steve Maclin in a No. 1 contender’s match

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “No More Sorrow”

Streamed on Triller+

March 5, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio at The Calumet Event Center

This is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he always uses a lot of current and former TNA stars. This is about the size of a small elementary school gym; it’s sold out with about 250-300 fans. Bork Torkleson and Veda Scott provided commentary.

1. Gringo Loco vs. Steve Maclin (w/Killer Kelly) in a No. 1 contender’s match. The crowd was behind Loco. They traded shoulder tackles. Loco swiveled his hips, then hit a leg lariat. Maclin dove through the ropes onto Loco at 2:00, and he hit a hard clothesline in the ring for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30, and he applied a Camel Clutch, keeping Loco grounded. Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow, then a spinning sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 8:00. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down.

Loco nailed a top-rope Falcon Arrow to the mat for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Maclin tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a spear to the exposed ribs for a nearfall at 12:00. Maclin missed a top-rope kneedrop. Loco missed a moonsault but landed on his feet. However, Maclin hit a double-arm DDT and scored the pin. Good opener. They shook hands and hugged.

Steve Maclin defeated Gringo Loco at 13:04.

2. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachel Armstrong. This is a first-time-ever matchup, and I wound up seeing the rematch two days later at a live show I attended in Minnesota (and I wasn’t aware while watching it that they had just fought!) As I noted, Rachel is 5’0″ and maybe 100 pounds. Rachel hit some armdrags and a dropkick and a moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Deonna hit a Mafia Kick and bowed and got booed. Rachel fired up and hit some chops. Deonna applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Deonna crashed shoulder-first into the corner at 5:00 and they were both down. Rachel hit a DDT for a nearfall.

Rachel climbed the ropes, but Deonna dropped her into the Tree of Woe, and she hit a spear to the gut (just like Maclin would!) She hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall. Rachel hit some more chops and a mid-ring Sliced Bread at 7:00, and she climbed the ropes and went for the 450 Splash, but Deonna got her knees up. Deonna immediately locked in the Venus de Milo (double armbar submission hold), and Rachel submitted. Good match; on par with what I saw live.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachel Armstrong at 7:52.

* Youtube ‘star’ DBE made an open challenge. He’s 0-2 in his wrestling career but has been quite decent.

3. BDE vs. Jake Crist. If you haven’t seen him lately, Crist has lost a lot of weight and although in his early 40s, is arguably having the best run of his career. Basic reversals early and a standoff at 2:00; Bork noted that when Jake had his first match, BDE was two years old. Jake hit a sunset flip bomb for a nearfall. He nailed a tornado DDT from the apron to the floor at 4:00 and they were both down. BDE leapt off the apron and hit an Axe Kick on Jake as Jake was draped over the guardrail. In the ring, BDE hit a Spanish Fly for a nearfall, then a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 7:00.

Jake hit a Death Valley Driver and a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall, then his own Sliced Bread from the corner, then an OsCutter for a believable nearfall. Jake hit a superkick; BDE hit one back at 10::00, then a flipping DDT move, and they were both down. Jake came off the ropes; I think BDE was supposed to hit a spear but they didn’t quite make that move work; they both went down. Jake hit “Fear and Loathing” (twisting neckbreaker) for the pin. That had no right being that good; Jake carried the kid to a good match, but BDE looked good here, too.

Jake Crist defeated BDE at 11:41.

* Jake got on the mic and put over BDE, and he told the crowd how BDE is “doing it the right way,” helping to set up chairs and the ring. Right on cue, AJ Francis and Rich Swann emerged from the back, and AJ rejected the praise for BDE. AJ declared they are the best tag team in Revolver.

4. “Alpha Sig” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and Rich Swann for the Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Titles. Alpha Sig had a stinker last month; I’m hoping for a title change here. The crowd chanted profanities at Francis, and he opened against Oakley. KC got in and tried a rear-naked choke at 2:00, but AJ shrugged him off. Oakley hit a top-rope crossbody block on Swann at 4:00, and the champs worked over Swann. KC hit a Wassup flying headbutt to Rich’s groin, then a delayed vertical suplex. AJ powerbombed KC onto the ring apron at 7:30, and First Class kept KC in their corner.

Oakley finally got a hot tag at 11:30 and he cleared the ring. Swann nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall on Brent. Oakley hit a shotgun dropkick. Jacobs hit a dive to the floor, but Francis whipped him into the guardrail. In the ring, Oakley went for a cover, but Francis splashed onto the ref to stop the count! AJ picked up both opponents and hit a double Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam at 13:30. AJ chokeslammed Oakley. AJ charged but he crashed through a door in the corner. Oakley hit a stunner on Swann, and the champs hit a team X-Factor faceplant to pin Swann. That topped my mild expectations.

Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs defeated AJ Francis and Rich Swann to retain the Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Titles at 15:13.

* Francis yelled at Swann and stormed out of the ring, leaving Rich behind! Swann was cutting a babyface promo, but suddenly security was called to the back! The cameras followed and we saw Zack Wentz down on the floor as security held Myron Reed back! Bork wondered if Zack would be in any shape to compete later tonight. However, a camera man then attacked Swann. It was Matthew Palmer! He ripped off his hoodie and threw Swann into the guardrail. Bork screamed that Palmer is suspended and shouldn’t be in the building. Palmer slammed Swann through an open table next to the ring. I feel like they did a really good job flowing this into one long segment.

*Intermission! They aired a replay of Ace Austin vs. Masha Slamovich from a month ago. Intermission went a full 25 minutes, which in my eyes, is too long.

5a. Ryan Matthias, KJ Reynolds, Juni Underwood, Nathan Davis, and Big Pound vs. Dante Leon, Jeffrey John, JJ Garrett, Dark Pledge (w/Killer Kelly), and Rohit Raju in a 10-man “Revolver Eliminator match.” This match has three phases.Sami Callihan joined commentary and explained that we are starting with a 5-on-5 tag match, and the winning team will be in a battle royal, and the final two will then have a singles match. I’ve seen a version of this used a few times in the now-defunct Warrior Wrestling. Davis and Big Pound both debuted a couple months ago when Revolver had a debut show on the Indiana/Ohio border. All 10 fought and I believe I have the teams right!

Matthias and KJ Reynolds are a regular tag team, so in theory they should have the advantage, right? Juni beat up Jeffrey John early on. Juni dove onto several guys on the floor and nearly everyone was on the floor. The massive Big Pound teased a dive but instead he stepped through the ropes and splashed onto everyone at 3:30; he might be 350 pounds. In the ring, Garrett (who intentionally looks like 1992 Scott Steiner, even down to the singlet style) hit some suplexes. Dark Pledge hit a DDT. Big Pound hit a standing powerbomb on Dark Pledge at 6:00. Nathan Davis hit a spinebuster. This is as messy and disorganized as I feared. JJ hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor. In the ring, Matthias hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Raju. John hit a flying stunner on Matthias. Leon hit the Sol Snatcher and pinned Matthias. The right team won; I presumed they would, as the losing team had four rookies (I guarantee Raju has had more matches in the past five years than those five combined!)

Dante Leon and Jeffrey John and JJ Garrett and Dark Pledge and Rohit Raju defeated Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds and Juni Underwood and Nathan Davis and Big Pound at 8:04.

5b. Dante Leon vs. Jeffrey John vs. JJ Garrett vs. Dark Pledge (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Rohit Raju in a five-man battle royal. The match continued without a break. Leon hit a double stomp on Garrett’s back that knocked him off the apron to the floor at 1:30. Leon was tossed. Raju dumped Jeffrey John, so we’re down to two.

Dark Pledge and Rohit Raju advance at 2:26.

5c. Dark Pledge vs. Rohit Raju for the Revolver Eliminator. Again, we continue without a break, as this is technically all one match. They traded punches, but these two are both heels so I’m surprised they went this route. Pledge hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 1:00. Pledge climbed to the top rope, so Rohit hid behind the female ref, so Pledge hopped down. Pledge mouse-trapped both arms and got a seatbelt cover for the flash pin. Well… that happened. Some decent talent in this match; I would have picked Dante to win, though.

Dark Pledge defeated Rohit Raju to win the Revolver Eliminator at 1:48.

* Dark Pledge got on the mic and said the past two weeks has been the best time of his life, because not only did he win this match, but he recently “became a man” and is “no longer inexperienced.” Yep, he flat out shouted, “I’m no longer a virgin!” Killer Kelly seemed surprised by this news but she hugged and congratulated the kid. Silly post-match segment.

6. Crash Jaxon vs. Alan Angels for the Revolver Remix Title. Crash has to be close to 320 pounds and he’s much bigger than Angels, and he easily shoved Alan to the mat. He hit a massive elbow drop and a shoulder tackle and was in charge early on. Angels dropkicked Jaxon off the apron to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto him at 4:00. In the ring, Angels was now in charge and kept Crash grounded. Angels hit some punches to the jaw at 6:00 but it just angered Crash, and Jaxon hit a decapitating clothesline.

Angels nailed the Halo Kick to the head and a buzzsaw kick. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Angels missed a Halo Kick, and Crash threw him to the mat for a nearfall at 9:00. Angels got underneath him in the corner and hit a standing powerbomb, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. Jaxon hit some running splashes in the corner. He nailed a massive frogsplash for the pin. They made that work; Angels got in enough offense with some good nearfalls.

Crash Jaxon defeated Alan Angels to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 11:10.

* A reminder that a few months ago, Gia Miller turned heel on Ace Austin and has started her own faction of monsters…

7. Ace Austin and Damian Chambers (w/John E. Bravo, Kayla Kassidy) vs. Krule and Madman Fulton (w/Gia Miller). Chambers has gone heel-to-face-to-heel-to-face over four shows. The heels came out first; the babyfaces charged in and attacked them and hit stereo dives to the floor. Basic brawling by both teams. Chambers hit a missile dropkick on Kule at 3:00. Ace and Damian got the bigger men on their shoulders, but the heels escaped. The babyfaces attempted dives again, but this time, the heels caught them and hit stereo chokeslams onto the ring apron. The heels backed Austin into a corner and repeatedly hit punches to the gut, while Gia stood over Ace and berated him.

Ace dumped Fulton to the floor at 8:30 but he couldn’t make the hot tag. Ace nailed a top-rope flying double Blockbuster. He finally went to the corner at 10:30, but Chambers hopped off the apron and gave Ace the middle finger! Ace was irate. Krule and Fulton picked up Ace and slammed him stomach-first to the mat for the pin. Bork screamed (he does that too much) that Ace has been betrayed again. Okay match; I sensed this coming as I noted Chambers went right back to being a heel last month, after helping Ace two months ago.

Krule and Madman Fulton defeated Ace Austin and Damian Chambers at 11:07

8. Myron Reed vs. Zachary Wentz for the Revolver Title. Again, the seeds were planted earlier that Wentz will be entering this match injured. Reed came out first and cried, saying ‘someone’ attacked Wentz and it looks like the match is off. The commentators didn’t buy his rhetoric. The ref called for the bell and he started to count to 10, but Wentz’s music played and he limped to the ring, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Reed kept him grounded. Wentz hit a series of chops at 3:30; he went for a handspring move, but his knee buckled. Reed began targeting the damaged left knee. Wentz hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri at 7:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Wentz hit a German Suplex and a jumping knee in the corner, then a running penalty kick to the chest.

Wentz hit a Phoenix Splash. Reed hit a slingshot powerbomb move for a nearfall at 9:00. Wentz nailed a superkick; Reed hit one back. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Reed got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 11:00, and Wentz clutched at his knee. Myron rolled to the floor and grabbed his belt and struck Wentz with it. Reed went for a springboard 450, but Wentz got his knees up. Myron hit an Air Raid Crash and a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall at 13:00. Myron hit a second springboard 450 Splash for the pin. That was pretty good.

Myron Reed defeated Zack Wentz to retain the Wrestling Revolver Title at 13:21.

Final Thoughts: A decent show, but not a must-see show. I liked the Maclin-Loco opener and I’ll give that best match, just ahead of the main event. BDE-Crist topped all reasonable expectations considering that this was BDE’s third match. A solid Deonna-Armstrong match takes honorable mention.

The three phases match idea can work… when Warrior Wrestling did it, it was four-on-four with the second phase being a tag match, with the winning team then facing each other. This match was just a bit of a mess, and the battle royal segment just didn’t work.

I love Veda on commentary; she’s so knowledgeable and adds so much to a show. I find Bork to be annoying and his voice is hard to listen to, and I don’t think that’s something he can overcome.