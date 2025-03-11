WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the March 3 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The March 3 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.1 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 2.6 million global viewership listed for the February 24 episode.

Powell’s POV: The March 3 Raw finished seventh on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing eighth the week before. Raw received a nice increase in viewership coming out of John Cena’s heel turn at the Elimination Chamber. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.