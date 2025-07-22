NXT in Houston, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Shawn Michaels, JDC, Kenny King, Akira Tozawa, Thunder Rosa, Blake Christian, Fabulous Moolah, Hiro Matsuda, David Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall. The show includes Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship, and an appearance by the Undertaker. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Houston. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with A as the top choice by 48 percent of our voters. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. John Moore gave last week’s NXT show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Michaels (Michael Shawn Hickenbottom) is 60.

-“JDC” Johnny Dango Curtis (Curtis Hussey) is 44. He worked as Fandango and Johnny Curtis in WWE.

-Kenny King (Kenny Layne) is 44.

-Akira Tozawa is 40.

-Thunder Rosa (Melissa Cervantes) is 39.

-Blake Christian is 28.

-The late Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) was born on July 22, 1923. She died on November 2, 2007, at age 84.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) was born on July 22, 1937. He died at age 62 on November 27, 1999, following a battle with prostate cancer.

-The late David Von Erich (David Adkisson) was born on July 22, 1958. He died in Japan on February 10, 1984.