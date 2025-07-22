WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match, Jelly Roll set for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul appear

-Cody Rhodes appears

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. Rey Fenix and Andrade for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: Cody Rhodes as added to the Smackdown lineup during Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be live from Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).