WWE Raw preview: The brand’s SummerSlam go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro for the World Tag Team Titles

Raw will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena.