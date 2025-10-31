WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Koji Kanemoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Boo! Happy Halloween.

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Delta Center. The show features CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams exclusively on Peacock at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review will be free for everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Delta Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), although it may not be available until Saturday morning due to Jake appearing on Wade Keller’s Pro Wrestling Podcast.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Smackdown in Salt Lake City, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Koji Kanemoto is 59.