Wrestling Open “Episode 200” results (10/30): Vetter’s review of Steven Stetson vs. Eye Black Jack in the Jumbo Grand Prix final, Shooter Boys vs. Swipe Right for the Wrestling Open Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 200”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 30, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the White Eagle

This is the long-awaited return to the White Eagle. The venue was closed for renovations, so Wrestling Open had been using the nearby Electric Haze for most of this year. A big congratulations to Wrestling Open for running nearly four full years without missing a single Thursday (their tagline is “Every Thursday Forever!” and it sure seems like they are sticking to it). As expected, the building was PACKED, and the fans were crammed in with 250-300 fans. Paul Crockett, Jake Gray, referee Scott Robinson, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary over the course of the night.

1. Aaron Rourke vs. Jose Zamora in a spotlight match. Scott Robinson and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary on this one, and they thanked the Electric Haze more than once for being a temporary home for the past nine months. Basic reversals early on. Zamora flipped him into the corner and hit a springboard leg drop for a nearfall at 2:30. WWE ID prospect Rourke hit a spinning sideslam, then the split-legged moonsault for the pin. Fine for the time given.

Aaron Rourke defeated Jose Zamora at 4:16.

2. Dan Barry vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. This show is so loaded. There were two spotlight matches! Barry, who is in his mid-40s, is retiring Dec. 31, and his final match will be here. Dan immediately tied him up on the mat. Pasquale and Robinson talked about the matches later on. Barry hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 3:30. Jake hit a shotgun dropkick and a Sliced Bread for a nearfall. Barry set up for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Jake escaped, got a rollup, and the flash pin. Okay.

Jake Gray defeated Dan Barry at 6:12.

* Paul Crockett and Jake Gray took over on commentary for the main show. We’re opening with a five-on-five all-star match!

3. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Nick Battee, Joe Ocasio, and DJ Powers vs. “Fancy” Ryan Clancy, Sammy Diaz, Pedro Dones, Brad Hollister, and Dezmond Cole. Clancy wore his IWTV Title belt. Before the bell, Crockett and Gray remarked on how packed the room is and how LOUD the fans were. Battee and Clancy opened. Dezmond entered and snapped off a huracanrana on BRG, then a stunner. Dones entered at 3:00 and battled Morris. Ocasio (looking a lot more gray than the last time we saw him) entered, so Hollister got in to face him, and they shoved each other.

Powers and Diaz then got in, with DJ walking across Sammy’s back at 6:00. Sammy hit an enzuigiri and a top-rope crossbody block on DJ. Suddenly, all 10 were brawling. Four of the heels rolled to the floor, and the babyfaces surrounded DJ Powers, earning a “You f—ed up!” chant, as the babyfaces all beat him up. Back in the ring, the heels began working over Dezmond Cole in their corner. Ocasio hit an F5 at 9:30. BRG hit a German Suplex. We lost the signal from the building. Ugh; that hasn’t happened lately. Okay, it’s back on, and we lost maybe 45 seconds.

Pedro Dones was in the ring, so Dezmond had tagged out. Sammy hit a springboard stunner on Morris. Hollister hit a Lionsault Press. BRG hit a swinging neckbreaker on Cole and celebrated. Hollister snuck up behind BRG and hit a German Suplex. Brad powerslamed Powers at 13:00. Clancy got pushed off the corner to the floor, and he crashed hard; he was not caught well. Cole and Powers traded forearm strikes, and Dezmond hit a Mafia Kick. Cole hit a flip to the floor. Powers nailed the Claymore Kick on Hollister! Sammy hit a frog splash on Powers. Clancy got back in and hit his Picture Perfect Dropkick. Hollister nailed the Tornado Jackhammer to pin Battee. That was really fun.

Ryan Clancy, Sammy Diaz, Pedro Dones, Brad Hollister, and Dezmond Cole defeated Brian Morris, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Nick Battee, Joe Ocasio, and DJ Powers at 15:26.

* The babyfaces celebrated in the ring, and the crowd chanted, “We’re so back!” Dezmond got on the mic and said how “good it is to be back at the Eagle” and to “pack this place out!” He challenged Powers to a singles match next Thursday.

4. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Wheeler Yuta. I’ll again compare A-Game to Tavion Heights, but he’s the same size and has the same build as Yuta. They immediately tied up on the mat. Yuta went for his Seatbelt cover at 2:00, but A-Game rolled out of it. They got to their feet, and Yuta slapped him, so Alexander slapped back. A-Game peppered him with punches to the gut. Yuta hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:00, then a nice dropkick, and he eventually made the cover for a nearfall. A-Game hit some jumping knees and a German Suplex at 5:30.

A-Game hit some double chops and a knee drop to the sternum, then a jumping knee in the corner and a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Yuta hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 7:00. They traded rollups. A-Game got the Seatbelt cover for a nearfall! Yuta hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. A-Game hit a twisting suplex into the corner. Yuta got the Seatbelt cover, locking both arms, and scoring the pin. Good match. They shook hands, but then A-Game slapped him. Wheeler walked away, looking like he approved of the cheap shot.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 9:15.

5. Bobby Orlando vs. Christian Darling for the Wrestling Open Title. Basic brawling early on, and Orlando hit a bodyslam at 1:30. Darling dropped him with a clothesline. Orlando hit a running neckbreaker. He hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest as Darling was in the ropes. Darling took control; he stood behind Bobby and hit some crossface blows at 5:30, then he scooped up Bobby and hit a fallaway slam. Bobby hit a Sunset Flip Bomb at 8:00, and they were both down.

They got on their knees and traded forearm strikes. Orlando hit a clothesline and was fired up. He hit a missile dropkick and a flip dive to the floor at 9:30. They brawled through the crowd and over by the commentary table. Darling shoved ring announcer Rich Palladino at 11:00! The crowd was outraged!

Bobby Orlando vs. Christian Darling ended in a double count-out at about 11:00; Orlando retains the Wrestling Open Title.

6. Gabby Forza vs. Liviyah. They’ve done a nice job of building up this feud between the top two babyface women here in the past few weeks. Liviyah high-fived fans on the way to the ring; it felt like the crowd could have turned on her right there. They charged at each other at the bell and immediately brawled. Liviyah is taller; Gabby is clearly stronger. Liviyah hit a running back elbow. Gabby hit a running spear into the corner. Gabby hit a Gorilla Press at 2:00, dropping Liviyah face-first to the mat, then Gabby hit a senton for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a flying shoulder tackle for a nearfall at 3:30.

They traded rollups. Liviyah hit a snap suplex. She hit a missile dropkick at 5:30. Gabby hit an Alabama Slam, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Gabby hit a fallaway slam, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a Lungblower to the chest. Liviyah got underneath her in the corner, walked to the center of the ring, and hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30, then she applied a Boston Crab, but Gabby powered out. Liviyah clearly dislocated her elbow upon landing. The ref saw it and called for the bell. Crockett accurately called it an “unfortunate situation.”

Gabby Forza defeated Liviyah via ref stoppage due to injury at 10:31.

7) “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Crockett said EMTs are checking on Liviyah, and he’ll pass along any updates as he gets them. Ricky and Vecchio opened, and the SR got a quick nearfall in the first minute. The Boys hit a team swinging faceplant on Smokes for a nearfall at 1:00. Ortiz hit a German Suplex on Baylor for a nearfall. Baylor hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:30, and the heels worked over Ortiz. Smokes hit a flying knee drop to the sternum for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a double suplex at 5:00.

Vecchio got the hot tag and hit some back elbows and a swinging neckbreaker on Baylor, then a German Suplex on Smokes. He hit a DDT on Baylor on the ring apron, then a DDT in the ring on Baylor for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a double suplex off the second rope. The Boys hit stereo top-rope elbow drops for a nearfall at 7:30. Baylor clothesliend Ortiz to the floor. They hit their team DDT move on Vecchio for a believable nearfall! Smokes struck Vecchio with a title belt for a nearfall, but Ortiz made the save. SR set up for the Super Swipe (team uranage) but Smokes was pulled to the floor. Vecchio hit an Angle Slam on Baylor. The Boys hit the Doomsday Blockbuster for the clean pin on Baylor! A very good match.

Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 10:09.

8. Bear Bronson vs. Tyree Taylor. This is our ‘beef’! match. Taylor has the weight advantage. An intense lockup, and neither man budged. They backed into opposite corners and hit multiple shoulder blocks until Bear finally knocked him down at 2:30. Bear hit a leaping butt drop to the sternum for a nearfall. They began trading chops, and Bronson hit a bodyslam and a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:30. Tyree hit a Falcon Arrow, and they were both down.

Tyree hit a splash in the corner, an enzuigiri, and a Facewash for a nearfall. Tyree hit a uranage for a nearfall at 8:00. They hit stereo clotheslines twice. They pushed their foreheads together and traded forearm strikes. Bear hit the Black Hole Slam and a Choke Bomb for the pin. A sharp, hard-hitting match. “What a slugfest these two just put on,” Crockett said. The fans gave them a “both these guys!” chant. Bear got on the mic and put over Tyree. They agreed to do a rematch… next week!

Bear Bronson defeated Tyree Taylor at 10:00 even.

9. Eye Jack Black Pasquale vs. Steven Stetson in the Jumbo Grand Prix finals. Stetson came out first, and he wants to make this “Ranch Rules,” which means it’s no-DQ. Jack agreed. Stetson attacked him from behind during the introductions, and we’re underway! They brawled on the floor. In the ring, Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex, then a spinning sideslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Stetson grabbed a chair and hit Jack with it, and he took control. Stetson caught him on a crossbody block attempt, and he hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall at 4:00. Stetson jabbed the chair into Jack; he swung the chair, but it ricocheted off the top rope onto his head.

Jack hit a springboard back elbow at 7:00 and was fired up. Jack hit a spear and was going for a pin, when “Wonderboy” Brian Morris attacked. Jack speared Morris. Rain Conway jumped in the ring and hit Jack with a chair, but Jack speared him, too. Danny Miles jumped in and hit a chinbreaker across his knees. Stetson and Miles hit high/low blows, and Stetson got a believable nearfall at 9:30. Jack hit a spear on Danny. Stetson hit a big boot on Jack and set up for a Burning Hammer, but Jack escaped. Jack hit the Northern Lariat to the back of the neck, then a spear and his “Blackout” (swinging uranage) for the pin. Good match and the right winner.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Steven Stetson to win the Jumbo Grand Prix tournament at 11:03.

Final Thoughts: An enjoyable show with a lot of really good matches. This roster is so loaded with talented kids in their teens or early 20s, it’s really insane how much talent is here. Shooter Boys-Swipe Right is my pick for the best match, ahead of Bronson-Tyree. Alexander-Yuta lived up to the hype for third. The Gabby-Liviyah match was really good, and the injury is devastating. I’m not a doctor, and they pivoted away from showing her arm, but yeah, she either dislocated the elbow or possibly even broke the forearm. Hopefully I’m wrong and it’s minor, but I don’t think so.

The main event was fine, and the crowd loves the youngster Jack, and they love to boo Stetson. The all-star 10-man was fun. I’m not sure where they are going with Darling consistently berating ring announcer Rich Palladino, but I’ll try to keep an open mind and see where it goes. I watched this live, and I’m sure it will be posted at IWTV by Friday morning.