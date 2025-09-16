Wrestling Open RI “Episode 24” results (9/15): Vetter’s review of Marcus Mathers vs. Ray Jaz for the IWTV Title, Bear Bronson vs. DJ Powers, Oxx Adams vs. Anthony Greene, Kylie Alexa vs. Liviyah

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 24”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 15, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-120. This is a stacked lineup; no new faces tonight.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Ray Jaz for the IWTV World Title. This is the fourth straight night I’ve seen Mathers compete (from four different, non-contiguous states! And cagematch.net records show this is already his 100th match of 2025!!). He’s back in his black with gold-and-white trim gear. Again, Jazz had a very short run in TNA last year as part of the revamped FBI. He grabbed the title and tried to pose with it, but ref Gina confiscated it. Crockett noted Mathers’ nonstop schedule as these two traded reversals on the mat to open. Crockett reminded us that Mathers beat Jaz in July but Ray had a foot on the ropes.

Mathers hit a second-rope crossbody block, then he clotheslined him to the floor at 2:30. He hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. Mathers hit some chops on the floor as they looped the ring. In the ring, Jaz hit a back suplex and got a nearfall at 4:00. He kicked him in the chest in the corner and was in charge. Jaz hit a snap suplex and tied up Mathers on the mat. Mathers hit a suplex and kipped up at 7:00, then hit some clotheslines. Marcus hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Jaz hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall, and he applied a modified single-leg crab while also putting an arm around Mathers’ throat, but Marcus reached the ropes at 8:30.

Jaz hit a back suplex, then another. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the nose for a nearfall. Jaz hit a second-rope superplex, but Mathers held on and suplexed them both into a corner at 10:30, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mathers hit a spin kick to the cheek. Jaz hit a Canadian Destroyer and a Death Valley Driver for a pin at 11:49, but this time, Marcus’s foot was on the ropes, and ref Gina immediately waived off the pin. Jaz celebrated and pointed out he got a three-count! Mathers got a small package driver for the pin!

Marcus Mathers defeated Ray Jaz to retain the IWTV World Title at 12:32.

* Footage aired of Dustin Waller beating Aaron Ortiz last week. We then saw Waller talking backstage about how good the Miracle Generation have been. The audio was shockingly quiet, and I couldn’t hear it well.

2. Kylon King vs. Anthony Vecchio. An intense lockup to open and some reversals on the mat. Vecchio hit a second-rope crossbody block at 2:00. Kylon suplexed Vecchio into the corner and hit repeated knee drops to the back. He hit a running Penalty Kick to the chest for a nearfall, and he kept Vecchio tied up on the mat. Vecchio hit a twisting neckbreaker, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00, but King got a foot on the ropes. Kylon hit a jumping knee and a Dragon Suplex, then a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin! Crockett was surprised at how decisive a victory that was… and the Miracle Generation won two straight singles matches against the tag champs!

Kylon King defeated Anthony Vecchio at 6:39.

* King got on the mic, but the crowd booed and drowned him out. Kylon pointed out that he and Dustin have won two straight. He said they are reclaiming their tag titles next week!!

3. JGeorge vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Filmmaker character JGeorge is actually off the pre-show spotlight match! Crockett said Marbury was slated to face Brad Baylor, but added that Brad just turned 21, so he might not be in any condition to wrestle. Standing switches to open, and JGeorge knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Marbury hit his Eurostep Neckbreaker. JGeorge dropped him with a Mafia Kick at 2:00.

The crowd chanted “defense!” as JGeorge took control. JGeorge made fun of Marbury’s basketball gimmick and was booed. JGeorge hit a spinning leg lariat and applied a sleeper on the mat. JGeorge tried to steal Benny’s “Defense!” sign, but Marbury got a rollup. Marbury ‘broke his ankles’ with his side-steps, then he dunked JGeorge’s head to the mat. He hit a splash in the corner and a stunner for the pin. Marbury simply makes this gimmick work for him.

Jermaine Marbury defeated JGeorge at 4:54.

* Marbury got on the mic and noted he was supposed to “Step on the court with Brad Baylor.” However, he noted that Baylor fumbled his title shot last week. He challenged Baylor to a match next week.

* A video aired of Vinny “VSK” Scalice. He’s tired of being overlooked, and he’s coming for Bobby Orlando’s title next Monday!

4. Tyler Jordan vs. Ryan Clancy. Tyler is an impressive guy from the Cleveland-area indies, and I’ve often compared him to WWE’s Jason Jordan. Again, Clancy is in great shape after coming back from his three-month excursion in Japan. They immediately tied up on the mat; Jordan is taller and thicker. Clancy hit some bodyslams and his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles at 1:30, then a headscissors takedown. Jordan caught him and hit a powerslam and was booed. Tyler hit a vertical suplex for a nearfall and was in charge.

Jordan hit a springboard Superman Punch for a nearfall at 4:00. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down. Clancy hit a double-underhook suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 6:00, and the crowd chanted, “That was three!” He hit a German Suplex, Jordan hit a Dragon Suplex and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. This has been really sharp. Jordan again went for his springboard Superman Punch, but this time, Clancy caught him with his Picture Perfect dropkick for the pin. A really good match; easily the best Jordan has had in Wrestling Open (he was finally given time to shine and show off how good he is).

Ryan Clancy defeated Tyler Jordan at 8:05.

* BRG and Oxx Adams spoke backstage. They are coming for Starstruck!

5. Anthony Greene vs. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin). The seven-footer Oxx easily shoved Greene to the mat. Greene rolled to the floor to regroup, and he chased BRG to the back! Oxx and Greene brawled on the floor. They got in the ring with Oxx in charge, and BRG returned to ringside. Oxx hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. BRG hopped on the ring apron, but Greene superkicked him. Greene snapped Oxx’s arm across the top rope. He tried a springboard move, but Oxx caught him in his arm and hit the World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. A bit of a surprise, as Greene rarely loses here.

Oxx Adams defeated Anthony Greene at 7:29.

* Footage aired of Kylie Alexa interfering in Liviyah’s match with Davienne, leading to our next match!

6. Liviyah vs. Kylie Alexa. Kylie ducked to the floor at the bell, and she shrieked at the fans. Liviyah finally followed her to the floor and hit repeated chops to Kylie’s chest. In the ring, Liviyah got a suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Kylie began stomping on Liviyah and was loudly booed. She hit a running knee to the back as Liviyah was in the ropes at 5:30, and she choked Liviyah in the ropes. She unloaded some chops, but the crowd taunted her for throwing “weak” blows. Liviyah fired up and hit some forearm strikes at 9:00, as we were warned, only one minute remained in the time limit! Alexa hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a Samoan Drop and powerbombed Alexa, but Kylie rolled to the ropes, and the bell sounded right at 10:00.

Liviyah vs. Kylie Alexa went to a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Liviyah got on the mic and challenged Kylie and Davienne to a tag match against her and Shannon LeVangie. She vowed to end this next week, “once and for all!”

* Footage aired of the feud between Ryan Clancy and Bear Bronson, where Clancy “invoked Gabby Forza’s name” in a promo, and that has angered Bronson. (Again, this feud is working so well for me because it’s rooted in realistic storylines. No hocus-pocus magic silliness.)

7. DJ Powers (w/Georgio Lawrence) vs. Bear Bronson. I just saw these two fight in Live Pro on Aug. 30, with Powers winning. They shoved each other in the chest, and Powers slapped him, earning a “you messed up!” chant from this crowd (in a PG venue). Bronson backed the kid into a corner and hit some loud chops. Bronson hit a Gorilla Press, then a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:30. While ref Gina was distracted, Georgio struck Bear’s left leg with a chair, and Powers took control, stomping on the damaged knee in the ropes. He targeted and twisted the damaged leg for several minutes.

Powers applied a Figure Four and got a nearfall at 7:30. He hit some jab punches; this crowd was hot and all over DJ. Bear fired up and hit some punches. He hit some clotheslines and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 10:00. DJ blocked a Choke Bomb, and he hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Powers locked in a half-crab at 12:30, but Bronson reached the ropes. The crowd taunted Powers with a “you can’t beat him!” chant. Bear blocked a Sunset Flip, sat down, and got the pin!

Bear Bronson defeated DJ Powers at 14:10.

* Georgio Lawrence immediately jumped into the ring and assaulted Bronson. Ryan Clancy ran in to make the save, and he hit a dropkick on Lawrence. The crowd chanted “Fancy Bears!” (The team name for Clancy and Bear when they teamed up twice). Clancy offered a handshake, and the crowd chanted, “hug it out!”, but Bronson walked past him. That made Clancy irate! He got on the mic and noted that Bronson didn’t give up on him, so he’s not willing to give up on Bronson. Clancy wants to know next week if they can put this issue behind them, or if they need to “fight it out.”

Final Thoughts: A strong main event. Powers is so good, and so smarmy and easy to boo. Despite the size difference, that match really worked. That’s two good matches between them in less than three weeks. (Is it time to start wondering when Bronson will appear in MLW or TNA? He has the size, and he is undoubtedly delivering in the ring.) Clancy-Jordan takes second. When Jordan appeared in Wrestling Open already, he lost to Love, Doug in a match that left me frustrated because Jordan is clearly a much better wrestler. So, it was really great to see Jordan get a chance to showcase his skills here. Mathers-Jaz played well in their prior match, and that takes third. That is a strong top tier of matches. Teen star Liviyah continues to impress, and that was a good match with Alexa.

Crockett does a fine job on commentary, but I really missed having anyone in the booth with him. Doing solo commentary for two hours straight is clearly not easy; I applaud anyone who does it. Wrestling Open usually has someone join him, even for a match or two, and it was strange not to have that happen today. This show is already posted on IWTV.