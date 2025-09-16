Booker T appearance at an NFL Monday Night Football game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Booker T appeared at one of last night’s Monday Night Football doubleheader games. The WWE Hall of Famer was on the field at NRG Stadium before the Houston Texans’ home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Powell’s POV: ESPN play-by-play voice Joe Buck mentioned the Booker T appearance while calling the ABC and ESPN simulcast last night. Buck also plugged the WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event for ESPN Select.