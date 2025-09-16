WWE Smackdown preview: The latest lineup for the Wrestlepalooza go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

-Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Cody’s appearance was announced during Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be live from Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).