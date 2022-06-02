6/2 NXT UK TV results: Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Teoman and Rohan Raja in a three-way for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, Angel Hayze vs. Stevie Turner, Sam Gradwell vs. Von Wagner

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed June 2, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

1. Von Wagner pinned Sam Gradwell.

2. Stevie Turner beat Angel Hayze.

3. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter defeated Trent Seven & Tyler Bate and Teoman & Rohan Raja in a three-way to win the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons is off this week. His written and audio reviews should return next week.