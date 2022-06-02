AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the Double Or Nothing fallout in Los Angeles

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 969,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 929,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.40 rating, up from last week’s 0.35 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.42 rating on USA Network. AEW avoided NBA competition last night. The NHL playoff game topped the cable ratings with a 0.75 rating with 2.363 million viewers. The June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 426,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double or Nothing fallout show that aired on a Friday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.