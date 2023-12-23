AEW Collision results (12/23): Powell’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, and Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Continental Classic matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 28)

San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

Aired live December 23, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Bryan Danielson made his entrance while the broadcast team of Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness checked in. Ring announcer Dasha introduced Claudio Castagnoli, who made his entrance…

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament blue league match. Danielson wore his eye patch. Danielson applied an early leg lock. Castagnoli monkey flipped Danielson to escape, but Danielson held onto his hands and then returned the favor.

Castagnoli backed Danielson into the corner and teased a clean break before poking his eye. Castagnoli set up for a Sharpshooter, but Danielson countered into a pin for a two count. Castagnoli fired back by turning Danielson inside out with a clothesline that led to a two count.

Kelly said Danielson needed a win or a draw to guarantee that he would advance to the semifinals. Danielson went for the LeBell Lock, but Castagnoli reached the ropes to avoid the hold. Castagnoli rolled to the floor. Danielson hit him with a dropkick through the ropes and followed up with a flying knee off the apron.

A short time later, Castagnoli performed the Giant Swing and then covered Danielson for a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Castagnoli headbutted Danielson and then clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the announcement that there were five minutes remaining in the match, Castagnoli performed a superplex after some fighting on the ropes and got a near fall. The crowd chanted “fight forever.” The broadcast team noted that Castagnoli needed to win and that a draw would not help his chances of advancing in the tournament.

Castagnoli went for a Ricola Bomb, but Danielson countered into a triangle. Castagnoli powered up Danielson and performed the Neutralizer to break the hold and then covered him for another near fall. A fan held up a sign that read “Disciplinary Dragon”. Funny.

Castagnoli set up for a move that Danielson escaped. Danielson ran the ropes and hit the Busaiku Knee for a good near fall. Danielson grabbed Castagnoli’s arms and then stomped his head with kicks. Castagnoli rolled Danielson over and returned the favor.

Both men ended up on their backs and were still holding arms while they traded kicks. Castagnoli put Danielson in a Sharpshooter and then Dasha announced that there was one minute remaining in the match. Danielson reached for the ropes, but Castagnoli pulled him back to the middle of the ring.

Castagnoli released the hold with ten seconds remaining and hit Danielson with an uppercut. Castagnoli covered Danielson, who kicked out at one and then the bell rang to end the match in a draw.

Bryan Danielson fought Claudio Castagnoli to a 20:00 time limit draw.

There were more boos than cheers when Dasha announced the draw. She added that Danielson had advanced to the Blue League finals due to picking up one point via the draw. Castagnoli sat dejected in the ring while Kelly said that he had been eliminated. Castagnoli got to his knees and offered his hand to Danielson, who accepted and then they hugged…

Powell’s POV: This was a blast. The counters and overall back and forth approach made this suspenseful from start to finish. Danielson advancing to the semifinals is no surprise, so it was a good call to open the show with this match.

A video package focused on the Gold League coming down to a three-way semifinal with Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White… [C]

Entrances for the AEW Trios Title match took place. Max Caster rapped on his way to the ring and took jabs Greg Abbott, Dante Martin’s leg injury (he told him to break a leg), and Andretti’s career going south after his upset win over Chris Jericho…

2. Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the AEW Trios Titles. Kelly noted that the champions had not defended their titles in 45 days. Andretti was isolated by the champions heading into a PIP break. [C]

Dante hit a standing shooting star press on Caster and had him beat, but Gunn broke up the pin. The challengers surrounded and then attacked Gunn, which drew boos from the live crowd. The champions came back and set up for Scissor Me Timbers on Darius, but Dante and Andretti broke it up.

A short time later, Andretti performed a springboard 450 splash on Caster for a near fall. Andretti went for a shooting star press that Caster avoided. Caster rolled up Andretti and pinned him.

Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in 9:20 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

After the match, Dasha’s mic cut out while she tried to announce the winners of the match. In the ring, the champions and the challengers shook hands. Kelly asked if he saw Caster holding the tights while he got the pin (the camera angle didn’t show it)…

Powell’s POV: I have no idea whether Caster held the tights because they didn’t have the right camera angle to show it. While I suppose that could have been intentional, my guess is that it was a production gaffe. The match was fine, but if you want to see a reenactment of the last time six-man tag titles actually felt like a big deal, check out The Iron Claw movie.

FTW Champion Hook was shown taking a seat on steps at an outdoor location. He said that if “Wheels” wanted to fight him, they could do it on his home turf at Worlds End. The broadcast team eventually said he was referring to Wheeler Yuta…

Brian Cage made his entrance with Prince Nana, and then Keith Lee walked past the two Christmas trees on the stage wearing a Santa hat…

3. Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana). Cage performed an early tornado DDT heading into a PIP break. [C] Lee battled back coming out of the break, but Cage put him down again with a 619. Lee rolled to the apron. Cage stood on the middle rope and wanted to suplex him in, but Lee fought him off.

Lee went up top. Cage cut off Lee with a kick and then superplex him, which led to a near fall and holy shit chants. Cage hoisted up Lee and performed an F5 for another near fall.

Prince Nana pulled a cinderblock out from underneath the ring and placed it inside the ring. Cage moved it where he wanted, but then Lee came back with a Jackhammer and scored the clean pin.

Keith Lee defeated Brian Cage in 9:55.

After the match, Lee took the mic and said that nearly a year ago, “someone” took him out for two months with the cinderblock. Lee said he’s been trying to send a message to “him” but he’s not listening. He said he would go to Dynamite and make sure his message is clear. Lee said he had a house to tear down and would do it brick by brick…

VKM’s POV: No pronouns, pal.

The picture was in black and white while Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm, who was accompanied by Mariah May and Luther. Paquette recalled May taking out Riho on Dynamite. “I’m sorry, by whom?” Storm asked. May reminded Storm who she was and said they met before.

May spoke about her upcoming AEW debut match. May said it will happen soon and asked Storm for advice. Storm said she didn’t hear a word of what she said because she was mugging for the camera. Storm spoke about Riho and threw her shoe, which nearly hit May. Storm told May that she has a lot to learn…

TNT Champion Christian Cage and Nick Wayne made their entrance. Once in the ring, Cage said people wanted to know why Shayna Wayne hit Adam Copeland with the TNT Championship. Cage said he could explain it, but why would he do that when she could do it herself.

[Hour Two] Shayna Wayne made her entrance without music. When she was booed, Shayna said she’s a mother and asked, “How dare you?” Shayna said she did what she did to Copeland because Nick is her son, her baby boy, and her pride and joy.

Shayna said she watched Nick slam a steel chair on Nick’s head. “And you wonder why I made the choice that i did?” Shayna asked. “I did what any loving mother would do, I protected my child.” Shayna said the one person who loves and cares for her son as much as she does is Cage.

Cage said Shayna worked as a waitress for $40,000 per year to support her son. Cage said Copeland tried to take it away. He said Copeland should have empathy because his mother worked the same crappy jobs to help him live his dreams.

Cage said there was a very small part of him that wished Copeland’s mother was still alive so he could watch her disown her son on behalf of single mothers all over the world. Cage said Copeland has never been angle to harness his anger properly.

Cage said Montreal was not a good night for Copeland, but it was a great night for him. Cage said he scored the biggest victory of his career and retained his championship, “but I scored another way that night when I walked out of Montreal with my matriarch, when I walked out of Montreal with my Mother Wayne.”

Cage brought up Copeland challenging him to a No DQ match at Worlds End. Cage said he would accept his invitation for a fight at Worlds End, but he doesn’t accept it as a challenge because Copeland is no challenge and he’s already beaten him. Cage said he would put Copeland down in Long Island for the last time on behalf of single mothers everywhere…

Powell’s POV: They walked through the obvious explanation for Shayna’s turn. While I doubt that any of this caught anyone by surprise, I still like that they took the time to explain it. It seems odd that Copeland asked for a No DQ match as opposed to wanting everyone barred from ringside. I wonder if the idea is that his character has a plan to counter the Waynes and Killshot.

Lexi Nair interviewed AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill on the backstage interview set and mentioned Kenny Omega being sidelined. Big Bill said diverticulitis sounds made up. Bill said his Uncle Joe had gingivitis and is doing just fine.

Starks said Omega doesn’t have the guts to face them. Bill laughed at the cheap shot. Starks said Omega and Chris Jericho forfeit their title shot, leaving he and Bill free to party in New York City.

Chris Jericho walked onto the interview set and said that while Omega is out indefinitely, he’s not forfeiting anything. Jericho said he has a signed contract for a title match. He said he doesn’t know when it will be or who his partner will be, but he will take the tag team title away. Jericho told Bill that his Uncle Joe sucks…

Entrances for the next Continental Class match took place…

4. Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic tournament blue league match. Matt Menard sat in on commentary. Garcia slapped King to start. King went on the offensive and hit a cannonball in the corner. King covered Garcia, who put his foot on the ropes to break it. King was still in control heading into a PIP break. [C]