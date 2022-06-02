Melanie Pillman dead at age 56

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Melanie Pillman died on Wednesday at age 56. Her son Brian Pillman Jr. announced the news of her death via his social media pages. Melanie was married to the late Brian Pillman and appeared on WWE Raw after his death. She most recently appeared on the Dark Side of the Ring episode that focused on her late husband’s life.

Powell’s POV: My condolences to Brian Jr. and the Pillman family. I encourage you to take the time to read what he wrote about his mother’s passing below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Pillman (@flyinbrian41)