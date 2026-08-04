AEW Continental Cup tournament entrants, rules, opening round matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers will be in the AEW Continental Cup tournament.

-Jon Moxley (AEW Continental Champion)

-Nigel McGuinness

-Jay White

-Brian Cage

-Kyle O’Reilly

-Katsuyori Shibata

-Matt Sydal

-Hechicero

-Roderick Strong

-David Finlay

-Jack Perry

-Claudio Castagnoli

-Orange Cassidy

-Ace Austin

-Jake Doyle

-Eddie Kingston

-First round matches advertised for Saturday’s Collision: Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Doyle, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ace Austin, and Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Sydal

-First round matches advertised for the August 12 AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Jack Perry, Jay White vs. David Finlay

-First round matches advertised for the August 15 Collision: Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Hechicero vs. Brian Cage, Nigel McGuinness vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Powell’s POV: My initial reaction was that the list of entrants felt underwhelming. I’m more enthusiastic about the tournament after seeing some of the interesting opening round matches. The rules of the single-elimination tournament are listed below, along with the selection show that the company streamed on YouTube last night after WWE Raw.

Here is how the AEW Continental Challenge Cup works, as well as the full field of 16 fighters who will be taking part in the FIRST EVER Continental Challenge Cup! pic.twitter.com/PWv1erVqpX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)