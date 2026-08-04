NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT grade, Dean Malenko, Kensuke Sasaki, Frankie Kazarian, Blake Monroe, Bobby Eaton

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on “The Renegade” Rick Wilson. The new episode airs on Vice TV at 8CT/9ET.

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dean Malenko (Dean Simon) is 65.

-Kensuke Sasaki is 59.

-Frankie Kazarian (Frank Gerdelman) is 48.

-Blake Monroe (Mariah May Mead) is 28.

-The late Bobby Eaton died at age 62 on August 4, 2021.