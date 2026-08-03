TNA announces two talent departures

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced the departures of Jody Threat and Mara Sade on Monday. The company issued a press release also included a teaser. “In addition, TNA Wrestling confirmed a former titleholder is returning to the Knockouts Division,” reads the statement.

Powell’s POV: Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported earlier today that Threat asked for her release. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported recently that Sade’s deal expired. Sade worked as Jakara Jackson in NXT.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)