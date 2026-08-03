AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide results (8/1): Vetter’s review of Rey Fenix vs. Mini Vikingo for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, Galeno and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Drago and Dinámico

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 29)

Taped July 25, 2026, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, at Arena San Marcos

Streamed August 1, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio and JBL provided commentary. Unfortunately, I wasn’t watching live, which meant I was assaulted by commercial breaks every two-and-a-half minutes. The show’s title means “Summer of scandal.”

* Footage aired from last week, when Dominik Mysterio turned on El Grande Americano and walked out of their tag match. We then saw Dominik backstage, who spoke in Spanish and said, “What did you expect?” We saw wrestlers arrive at the building.

* A graphic aired. A reminder that we have a tournament comprised of four three-way dances. The winners of those four matches will square off for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship (El Hijo Del Vikingo, who vacated the title, will certainly be out for most of the year, if not the rest of 2026).

1. Lince Dorado vs. Mecha Wolf vs. La Parka in a three-way qualifier for the four-way match for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship. Again, this is not the WCW-era La Parka — he’s much thinner and has more energy. JBL said he has his money on La Parka. The other two stomped on La Parka! La Parka flipped Dorado to the floor. In the ring, La Parka hit a backbreaker over his knee on Dorado. He dove through the ropes onto both opponents at 1:30, but they caught him and threw him into the ring post. Dorado hit a dive through the ropes onto Mecha Wolf.

Dorado leapt off the top rope and hit a huracanrana on La Parka in the ring for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit an enzuigiri. Mecha Wolf dove through the ropes on La Parka, got back in the ring, and dove onto Dorado. He pulled Dorado into the ring and slammed him and got a nearfall. Dorado and Wolf traded chops, and Lince hit a dropkick at 4:30, then a Poison Rana. La Parka jumped in the ring and hit a double stunner. He hit a powerslam on Mecha Wolf, then a double flapjack. He hit a corner moonsault to the floor onto both opponents!

In the ring, Lince got a rollup for a nearfall on La Parka, then a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 6:30. Mecha hit a second-rope twisting suplex for a nearfall, but La Parka made the save. La Parka briefly got two guys on his shoulders, but Lince escaped and hit a stunner. Suddenly everyone was down at 9:30. Lince hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press on La Parka for a nearfall. Mecha sprayed mist in Dorado’s eyes! La Parka hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Lince. Mecha hit a top-rope flying headbutt on Dorado. La Parka suplexed Mecha into the corner, dove through the ropes onto Lince, then hit a frogsplash on Mecha Wolf! He hit his twisting suplex for the pin on Mecha Wolf. That was fun.

La Parka defeated Mecha Wolf and Lince Dorado in a three-way at 12:04 to advance to the four-way for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship at Triplemania.

* We saw the Clowns walking backstage.

* We heard from Daga and Perros Del Mal. Their legacy will continue to grow. No one else spoke.

2. Drago and Dinamico vs. Galeno and El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. Again, I see Galeno as a future main eventer. JBL heaped praise on him, too. Wagner and Dinamico opened and traded lucha reversals. Drago tagged himself in, and they tried some team moves on Wagner, but Wagner hit a senton on Dinamico, then a Bulldog Powerslam on Drago. He clotheslined Dinamico to the floor.

On the floor, Galeno looped the ring, picked up speed, and hit a shoulder tackle that sent Dinamico flying at 1:30! In the ring, the brothers worked over Drago, Wagner hit a dropkick in the corner for a nearfall, but Dinamico made the save. Galeno hit a double-underhook twisting neckbreaker and pinned Drago. A good squash match.

Galeno and El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Dinámico and Drago at 2:44.

* Another Rey Mysterio press conference aired.

3. Rey Fenix vs. Mini Vikingo for the AAA Cruiserweight Title. A reminder that MV is listed online as having just turned 18 on June 23. He is not a “mini” in the traditional sense (like all those mini-Danhausens!) JBL said, “This kid should be in social studies class somewhere.” Graves added that Fenix has been wrestling longer than MV has been alive. Fenix tied up both arms, and he shoved him to the mat. He hit a hard kick that knocked MV down. MV hit a top-rope splash for a nearfall, then a jumping knee to the jaw.

Fenix hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:00. MV hit an impressive Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Fenix ran along the top rope and kicked MV, then hit a DVD for a nearfall at 4:30. Fenix hit a series of Yes Kicks to the chest. MV hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rey hit a superkick at 6:30. MV snapped off a huracanrana. MV hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Rey hit a rolling kip-up stunner for a nearfall at 8:00. (What Mike Santana calls a Rolling Buck-Fifty.)

Mini Vikingo hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall! Rey hit a running knee into the corner, then set up for his Mexican Muscle Buster, but MV rolled him up for a believable nearfall! Rey hit a running knee for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:30. He finally hit the Mexican Muscle Buster for the pin. Really good action, even though the outcome was never in much doubt.

Rey Fenix defeated Mini Vikingo to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Title at 10:54.

* As Mini Vikingo walked backstage, Dorian whispered something to him. What’s that about???

Final Thoughts: A really strong hour of TV. I really enjoyed all three matches. I wasn’t surprised by any of the outcomes, but it was still some really good action. This La Parka is energetic and athletic. Galeno and Wagner Jr. are both so strong and can throw guys around. If I have a complaint today… we just don’t need a Rey Mysterio press conference every week. If WWF President Jack Tunney appeared every week, it would have become unimportant. But when Tunney showed up? You paid attention because something important was going down. Sometimes… less is more.