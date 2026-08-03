Brie Bella shares an update on the injury she suffered during a WWE SummerSlam match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brie Bella revealed the extent of the shoulder injury she suffered during her SummerSlam Saturday match. “I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love, warm wishes, and prayers,” Brie wrote today on Instagram. “When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!!

“Unfortunately, I’ll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula. If there’s one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don’t let broken bones stop us. Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business, and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish. Now my new journey starts!!” Read her full statement below or via Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Online medical pages state that while a fractured scapula (shoulder blade) typically heals in six to eight weeks, it can take six months and a year to regain the full range of motion. Brie suffered the injury early in the six-woman tag match that she, Nikki Bella, and Paige lost to the Fatal Influence trio of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. She showed a lot of heart by finishing the match despite clearly being in a lot of pain. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Garcia (@brie)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)