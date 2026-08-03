TNA Knockout reportedly exits the company

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Another wrestler is moving on from TNA. Jody Threat (Jody Gyivicsan) finished her run with the company at last week’s Impact tapings. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com broke the story and added that she requested her release, which the company granted.

Powell’s POV: Threat is a Canadian and seems like a logical candidate for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. I believe MLP President Scott D’Amore brought her into TNA, and she also had nice things to say about him when he left the company (see those comments below or via her Twitter/X page). She also took to social media last week to express interest in working in Japan. Here’s hoping that she gets that opportunity now that she’s contractually free.

I want to wrestle in Japan.

Let the universe do its work.

🙏 — Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) July 31, 2026

Not all people in leadership roles are leaders. @ScottDAmore was a leader.

Honoured to have been led by him.

Thank you for everything.

♥️ — Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) February 7, 2024

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)