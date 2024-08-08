TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-The location will be revealed for the October 26 TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view
-Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the Knockouts Championship
-Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham
-Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang
-Mike Bayley vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something in a qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence
-Zachary Wentz vs. KC Navarro vs. a mystery person in a qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence
-The System open the show
-Josh Alexander speaks
-The fallout from the PCO and Steph De Lander wedding
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
