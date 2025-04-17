TNA Unbreakable, AEW Collision, and TNA Impact coverage, WrestleMania week independent events, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Nailz, Dasha Kuret, Bandido, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The show carries the Spring BreakThru theme and features additional Owen Hart Foundation tournament matches. Join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Collision in Boston and all WrestleMania weekend events. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at Cox Pavilion on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Unbreakable is live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at Cox Pavilion. The show is headlined by Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard. Join me for my live review as the show streams on TNA+ at 9CT/10ET.

-The Ring of Honor show will not stream tonight on HonorClub at its usual time of 6CT/7ET. This week’s show has been pushed back to Friday at 3:20CT/4:20ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE World opens today in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

-WrestleCon starts today in Las Vegas at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

-Defy Wrestling “Living Proof” is live today at 1CT/2ET from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Palms Casino. The show includes Kenta vs. Mance Warner. The show will be available via TrillerTV+.

-The WrestleCon “Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow” is live today at 5CT/6ET from Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort. The show includes Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean with Dan Severn as special enforcer, and Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh. The show will be available via TrillerTV+.

-West Coast Pro Wrestling “Vegas Vacation” is live today at 5CT/6ET at MEET Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show includes Kevin Blackwood vs. Calvin Tankman for the West Coast Pro Championship.

-Prestige Wrestling “Nothing To Lose” is live tonight at MEET Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show includes Minoru Suzuki vs Adam Priest, and Michael Oku vs. El Phantasmo. The show will be available via YouTube.com at 9CT/10ET.

-Demand Lucha x Destiny World Wrestling’s “One Night In Vegas” is live tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at FSW Arena. The show includes Gringo Loco, Arez, and Jack Cartwheel vs. Mike D Vecchio, Briyante RB, Epydemius Jr., and Sam Adonis vs. Rey Horus.

-GCW’s “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 13 will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The show includes Nattie Neidhart vs. Miyu Yamashita, Pete Dunne vs. Timothy Thatcher, Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade, Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki, Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika, and Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos. The show will be available at 6CT/7ET via TrillerTV+.

-Fighting Evolution Wrestling’s “Sin City Burn” will be held on early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET in Las Vegas, Nevada at FSW Arena. The show includes Zicky Dice vs. Elijah Burke, Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King, and Danny Limelight vs. Sidney Akeem.

-Marvelous Pro Wrestling is live early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET at MEET Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event includes Maya World vs. Rina Yamashita.

-Progress Wrestling’s “Chapter 179” will be held late tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The event features Luke Jacobs vs. Michael Oku for the Progress Championship and Nina Samuels vs. Rhio vs. Vert Vixen in a three-way for the Progress Women’s Championship. The show will be available early Friday morning at 2CT/3ET via TrillerTV+.

-Credit to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 31 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave Smackdown a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 33 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my post-show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Wacholz, who wrestled as Nailz the Convict and Kevin Kelly, is 67.

-Dasha Kuret is 37. She worked as Dasha Gonzalez in WWE.

-Bandido is 30.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) was born on April 17, 1954. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension at age 61 on July 31, 2015.