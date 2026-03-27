ROH on HonorClub results (3/26): Athena vs. Maya World for the ROH Women’s Championship, Persephone vs. Lacey Lane for the CMLL Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 160)

Taped March 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed March 26, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Persephone defeated Lacey Lane to retain the CMLL Women’s Championship

2. “SkyFlight” Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Zayda Steel beat Zack Gibson, James Drake, and Isla Dawn

3. Myron Reed over Mansoor

4. “TMDK” Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste beat “Better Together” Hadar Horvitz and Ori Gold

5. ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Robyn Renegade in a Proving Ground match

6. Anthony Ogogo beat Nick Comoroto

7. Red Velvet defeated Trish Adora to retain the ROH Women’s TV Title

8. Athena defeated Maya World to retain the ROH Women’s Championship