TNA Impact results (3/26): Moore’s review of Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander, Moose vs. Bear Bronson, Mustafa Ali vs. BDE, Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers

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By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,132)

Taped March 6, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Gateway Center

Simulcast March 26, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Thursday Night Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Mustafa Ali (w/Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Agent Zero) vs. BDE (w/Rich Swann). Ali dominated early on with right hands early on. BDE reversed a Samoan Drop with a Crucifix Bomb and Flip Dive. Ali came back with a Dragon Screw. BDE missed a Stinger Splash and ate a neckbreaker from Ali. Ali and BDE traded Fighting Spirit right hands.

BDE hit Ali with a Knee Plus. BDE hit Ali with a Cody Cutter and Frog Splash for a two count. Ali reversed a Cutter into a Power Bomb. Ali hit BDE with Dance With the Devil (Twisting End of Days) for the win.

Mustafa Ali defeated BDE via pinfall in 4:48.

Skyler and Hotch put the boots to Rich Swann after the match. Trey Miguel ran out and hit Agent Zero in the back with the International Title belt. Trey went for the save, but Order 4 got the numbers advantage. Jada Stone ran out and hit Ali with a huracanrana. Stone then ducked Hotch and Skyler to send them to ringside. Agent Zero tried to chokeslam Stone, but Trey dragged Stone to ringside for the save…

John’s Thoughts: Predictable win as it’s BDE’s story that he’s going to constantly lose until he finally gets that big first win. That actually makes him very productive in TNA. He can be enhancement fodder for upper card wrestlers, but he’s also developing his own story, paying his dues, and getting reps via on-the-job training on TV. This is obviously going to set up Order 4 vs. Swann, BDE, Miguel, and Stone. One odd, but interesting thing they’re doing is having Jaida Stone dominate most of the male members of Order 4; but they are doing it in a clever and practical way. Where that helps is they are actually doing a good job developing Jada Stone into a up-and-coming babyface in the division.

Gia Miller interviewed Mike Santana and Leon Slater. Gia noted that Eddie Edwards has a guaranteed shot at the World Title due to feast or fired, and Cedric Alexander has a guaranteed title shot at the X Division title due to Leon Slater being stuck in the UK in January. Slater said there should be pressure, but where he’s from they say pressure is only for tires. He said there is no pressure for the Youngest in Charge.

He said that he and Santana will deal with the System problem tonight and he’ll deal with the Eric Young problem at Sacrifice. Santana then hyped up his match against Steve Maclin at Sacrifice. Daria Rae cut in and reminded Mike Santana that he’d be stripped of the title if he lays hands on Steve Maclin before Sacrifice…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for the TNA Plus Sacrifice show…

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan pointed out that there were a handful of former Atlanta Falcons in the front row…

2. Jeff Hardy (w/Matt Hardy) vs. Brian Myers (w/Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, Eddie Edwards). Hardy hit Myers with a hip toss, blockbuster, and dropkick. Myers got the advantage after wrenching Jeff’s arm over the top rope. Myers worked on Hardy with methodical offense. Jeff escaped a cravate with a Jawbreaker. Jeff hit Myers with his signature double leg drop combo for a nearfall.

Myers came back with a Superkick and Impaler for a two count. Jeff reversed a Roster Cut with a Twist of Fate. Jeff hit Myers with the Swanton for the victory.

Jeff Hardy defeated Brian Myers via pinfall in 3:18.

The System quickly put the boots to Jeff after the match. Matt went in for the save, but The System had the numbers advantage. The Righteous ran out to even the numbers. The Righteous, Hardys, and 3 members of the System brawled to the back, leaving Bear Bronson alone in the ring. Moose and Alisha Edwards made their entrance. Moose dapped it up with the former Atlanta Falcons players at ringside…[c]

John’s Thoughts: TNA is great in the way they book Jeff Hardy. Yes he is a tag team wrestler at the moment, but they always make sure to have him dominate in singles matches. He gave Nic Nemeth one of his rare singles losses recently and here they had him in a virtual squash. Where that helps is whenever they have Jeff go singles again, they have a ready made top babyface.

Moose and Bronson were in the ring for their match…

3. Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Bear Bronson. Moose hit Bear with a dropkick and then Ten Punches in the Corner. Hannifan ran through Moose’s NFL history, noting he’s played for the Falcons, Rams, Colts, and Patriots. Hannifan noted that Moose has blocked for Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, and Michael Vick. Bear rallied back with chops. Bear used an eye rake to prevent Moose from going after chops.

Bear worked on Moose with power moves and methodical offense. Moose turned the tide with an Irish Whip into the steel steps. Bear came back with a vertical suplex.[c]

Back from break, Bear hit Moose with a Superplex for a no-sell one count. Moose fired up with his arm pumps against Bear’s right hands. Moose hit Bear with a Uranage into a Senton. Bear reversed a Spear with a Power Bomb for a nearfall. Bear and Moose traded chops. Bear hit Moose with a Bossman Slam for a good nearfall. Moose and Bear traded Fighting Spirit lariats.

Moose took down Bear with a Clothesline. Eddie, Cedric, and Myers headed to the ring. The former Atlanta Falcons formed a barrier to prevent The System from getting to the ring. Rehwoldt joked that they made an impromptu Defensive Line for Moose. John Abraham shoved Cedric to the floor when Cedric got in his face. Moose caught a distracted Bear Bronson with a Spear for the win.

Moose defeated Bear Bronson via pinfall in 12:32.

The former Atlanta Falcons players joined Moose in the ring to celebrate and do Moose’s arm pumps…

John’s Thoughts: Poor Myers was dealt with quickly, but Bear put up more of a fight and has a bit of an out with the distraction loss (Though they did nothing with Brian’s distraction loss last week, which is why I thought Cedric should have had that protection). Weird for them to be a bit wishy washy with pushing the System now, but I do like that they are currently used as a vehicle to elevate Moose to becoming a top babyface in the company (so far, this babyface run is going a lot better than when he was first introduced into the company as the dumb babyface). I also liked the Atlanta Falcons as the celebrity cameo and they’ve been the best celebrity cameo TNA has had so far in AMC as they have some credibility to them and they make sense due to their association with Quinn “Moose” Ojinaka.

Gia Miller interviewed Mara Sade about her upcoming match against Elayna Black at Sacrifice. Mara said she’ll kick Elayna’s ass. They then cut to a roaming camera that was filming after the interview was over. A letter teleported into Mara’s hand, which said “follow the white rabbit”. The bloody Adam Rosebud rabbit walked past Mara and she followed it.

The Rabbit was distorting as Mara followed it. Rosemary then was shown following Mara at the stairwell. A “to be continued” graphic aired…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: So, Allie’s taking Karrion Kross’s Lucha Underground Alice in Wonderland gimmick? I kid. It actually reminds me of a scrapped WWE gimmick where they were going to turn Adam Rose and Justin Gabriel into dark and demonic horror duo (which I thought had potential given they had clever vignettes before quickly pulling the plug).

The System members were throwing a fit while in a stairwell. Eddie Edwards said The System is the foundation of the company and Moose is trying to take them down one by one. Eddie said he’s been talking to his wife, Alisha, in private, but now he’s going to talk in public.

Eddie said Alisha needs to move away from Moose so she doesn’t fall with Moose once The System takes them down. Cedric said that he and Eddie are coming to collect the belts from Santana and Slater. After The System left, The Righteous appeared behind them in the Stairwell…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. “The Diamond Collective” Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore vs. Jody Threat, Myla Grace, and Harley Hudson. Hannifan pointed out the Kinseio Tape on Jody’s ribs, which cost her the title match a few weeks ago. Hudson and Moore started the match. Hannifan noted that Moore is tall and was trained by Ace Steel. Grace tagged in. Grace and Hudson swarmed Moore with tandem moves.

Crawford tagged in and took a leg sweep combination from Grace. Hudson tagged and got a two count on Crawford. Tessa caught Hudson with a high kick from the apron. Threat tagged in and cleaned house. Threat piled up all three opponents and hit them with a splash to the back and then hit all three women with consecutive suplexes. The face team hit their opponents with dives to ringside.

Tessa dodged Jody and was sent into the steel steps several times. Tessa caught Grace with the Buzzsaw DDT for the win.

The Diamond Collective defeated Myla Grace, Harley Hudson, and Jody Threat via pinfall in 6:21.

John’s Thoughts: Eh. The Diamond Collective can be a strong act with all the talent they have, but TNA seems understandably gunshy with wanting to push Tessa. Tessa is arguably the most talented wrestler in the Knockouts division, if not the company, but she still has that radioactive baggage that comes from her not giving a proper mea culpa to the public (It doesn’t help that Chelsea Green is still bringing up Tessa’s garbage in interviews. At least it sounded like Chelsea did in an interview in January). I don’t see what she has to gain in this feud against the heroes of TNA XPlosion.

It was time for the sponsored TNA Injury Report. Indi Hartwell was still “out” due to a knee injury. Ash by Elegance was “out” due to mental health concerns after being called a “mark”. Leon Slater was “cleared” from his neck injury…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Sacrifice…

The show cut to this week’s Rosemary Seven Deadly Sins cinematic. This week’s sin was “wrath”. Rosemary recapped getting some of her checklist cleared by Johnny Swinger and Raven. Rosemary said the next helper is dangerous and they owe him something. A man showed up with an evil jester mask. He removed it to reveal that it was former Decay member Crazzy Steve.

Steve said he senses that Rosemary needs something because “she” is here. Allie’s ghost was bubbly and excited that Steve could see her. Steve told Rosemary to shut up because it’s his time to talk. Steve said Rosemary knows how hard it has been for Steve. He said he didn’t choose to be a flawed design. Steve said this life is a joke, and death is the punchline. Steve said it all went well, until it didn’t.

He said that Rosemary left him here to rot, and now Rosemary is coming because she just needs a sacrifice. Steve said he needs something from Rosemary, for her to help him get out of this place. He said despite his wrath, his sacrifice comes at a cost. Rosemary said she’s willing to sever their bond and free Steve’s mind. Steve and Rosemary butted heads and some red energy glowed between them. Rosemary thanked Steve. A “to be continued” graphic aired…

John’s Thoughts: Again, not for all, but I kinda like the Rosemary cinematics. What helps this time is the production quality isn’t ass, like when it was during the “Undead Realm” days. I like the weekly cameos of people from Rosemary’s past, but I’m also a bit disappointed that most of these cameos won’t be anything more than cameos. Crazzy Steve is someone who I wouldn’t mind seeing back in TNA. Steve was someone who was doing some of the best work of his career when he had those sitdown segments with Tom Hannifan. Then, all of a sudden he disappeared.

Eric Young got a televised entrance for the next match. Local enhancement talent, Brad Attitude, was “already in the ring”. Young beat up Brad before the bell. The referee awarded Young by ringing the bell…

5. Eric Young vs. Brad Attitude. Young choked attitude with Young’s poncho. Young body slammed Attitude for a two count. Young worked on Attitude with methodical offense. Young also argued with fans in the audience. Young got two counts after a power slam and Death Valley Driver. While Young was threatening the ref at ringside, Attitude hit Young with a flip dive. Young crotched Attitude on the top rope. Young hit Attitude with a Pile Driver for the win.

Eric Young defeated Brad Attitude via pinfall in 3:54.

The referee ran away from Eric Young after the match. The camera then cut to Matt Hardy writhing in pain in the stairwell. Vincent and Dutch showed up. Vincent told Jeff that it was Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers attacked Matt. Matt said they came from behind, but he couldn’t see them…[c]

Gia Miller introduced WCW legend, Buff Bagwell. Tom Hannifan noted that Bagwell competed in TNA during TNA’s early days. Rehwoldt said that Bagwell can be controversial at times, but is a legend in Atlanta. Gia asked Buff how it feels to see the growth of TNA? Buff said first he wants to thank God for being with him through his recovery. Buff noted that he had to amputate his leg in 2025, but God stood by him the whole way.

Buff said he also has to apologize to all the fans for his behavior over the last few years. He said if they can get behind him one more time, he’ll be happy to walk down the aisle and wrestle for TNA one more time. Frankie Kazarian showed up to interrupt. Kazarian joked that Buff may have to hop rather than walk down the aisle. Gia acted disgusted when Kazarian called her toots and handed his glasses to her.

Kazarian asked Buff if he came out just to get a GoFundMe started. Kazarian said Buff used to say “Buff is the stuff”, but it looks like Buff has lost some stuff. Kazarian said he would like to take down Buff now, but Buff is half the man he used to be, and he’s twice the man Buff ever was. Elijah walked out and Kazarian ran away. Elijah took the mic and said it’s Buff’s moment.

Elijah said Buff’s story touched his heart and nobody is going to stop Buff from living his dream. Elijah said when Buff walks down that aisle, he hopes Buff will walk with Elijah. Buff said he can’t wait to walk with Elijah…

John’s Thoughts: Good to see Buff looking in good spirits and good on TV after his health issues. Given his history in WCW, he was also a logical cameo to have in Atlanta. Not sure how much he can do in the ring with a prosthetic (he’s no Zack Gowen), but that’s what TNA’s drifting hero Elijah is for. Kazarian’s talking ability makes him the perfect douchy heel to antagonize Buff for heat.

The show cut to TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella. Santino said via their medics from BioFlex, Matt “Hard Boy” (Hardy) is not cleared for the competition. Vincent and Dutch barged in acting over the top and angered at The System injuring Matt. Vincent proposed Jeff Hardy and Vincent vs. Brian Myers and Cedric Alexander at Sacrifice. Santino agreed to book the match. The Righteous left and Santino acted freaked out at Dutch doing his tongue thing…[c]

“Doomsday” Dani Luna cut a promo in a dark room about getting her owed match for the title at Sacrifice. She talked about how there was also going to be a battle royal for a new number one contender for the title on the same show. Dani said every week she had to wait after being stuck in the UK is another week of hurt she is going to lay onto Lei Ying Lee and Ariana Grace. Dani said she already beat Lee and Grace is just a fluke champion. She said it will be time to crown the true champion and tomorrow will be doomsday…

John’s Thoughts: I remember her when she was nothing really more than a valet for Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster back in the NXT UK days as “The South Wales Subculture”. I’m really happy to see how far Dani Luna has come along in such a short time. I continue to reiterate that she’s been one of the biggest stars TNA has created in recent memory. I hope they don’t flub her up.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan announced Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE and Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat for the Sacrifice pre-show. Hannifan wondered if BDE will finally get his elusive first win. Hannifan then ran through the advertised Sacrifice card…

John’s Thoughts: BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth is actually a somewhat compelling match, as both men have the opposite of plot armor (though Ryan did have a surprising win recently). I hope Ryan wins as I wouldn’t waste BDE’s first win on a filler of a filler, the pre-show of a TNA Plus show. Meanwhile, Tessa Blanchard continues to be booked on TNA pre-shows as opposed to main shows.

Entrances for the main event took place…

6. TNA World Champion Mike Santana and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater vs. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander (w/Bear Bronson, Brian Myers). The System used quick tags to cut the ring in half early on, on Leon. Santana tagged in. The face team dumped the heels to ringside. Santana and Slater took out The System with dives at ringside.[c]

Back from break, Slater caught a hot tag and cleaned house. Slater hit Eddie with a crossbody for a two count. Cedric hit Slater with a backbreaker on the apron after the Myers distraction. The System cut the ring in half on Slater. Slater tagged in Santana after hitting both opponents with heel kicks. Santana took out Alexander with a Plancha.

Santana got a two count after hitting Eddie with a rolling Buck 50. Slater and Santana hit Eddie with an LAX combo. Cedric tripped Slater on the apron. Eddie ducked Spin the Block and then hit Santana with a Backpack Stunner. Cedric hit Santana with an elbow drop. Eddie got a two count. All four men took turns trading moves.

Santana ducked a Boston Knee Party and hit Eddie with a Death Valley Driver and flip dive. Steve Maclin ran out and locked Slater in a Sleeper when the ref was distracted. Maclin got in Santana’s face and dared him to hit him and get the title stripped. Slater caught Maclin with a Superkick. Eddie caught a distracted Santana with a Boston Knee Party for the win.

The System defeated Mike Santana and Leon Slater via pinfall in 14:03.

The System and Steve Maclin were standing tall up the ramp to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A bit odd to have two very similar distraction finishes on the same night. Wrestling all across the board needs to initiate some quality assurance by not replicating set-pieces on the same show. A fine enough main event, but I think the System needs one or two members to add come credibility. The last System never really picked up until they got JDC and Alisha Edwards elevated.

Bear Bronson is a strong addition and he’s became a singles star. Cedric and Myers come off as guys who lost a lot in WWE. Eddie feels like a guy who has plot armor he hasn’t earned. Maybe things will get better after the presumed Alisha heel turn, which Eddie teased earlier and can happen as soon as Sacrifice. Another harmless week of TNA with a good enough push towards Sacrifice. Their TNA Plus shows have been solid, but are they doing a good enough job pushing viewers to their TNA Plus app?

It’s kinda of a weird conflict of interest when TNA has to push their own streaming service while AMC also has a over-the-top streaming service that also airs Impact (but not the Plus shows). A way TNA can sell it as you pay for the Plus app for the Plus shows, but that does bring up conflict of interest again as I’m sure AMC would prefer that TNA viewers pay the cheaper price to have TNA fans get the AMC Plus app which has Impact and AMC’s full live and on-demand channel.