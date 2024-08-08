ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean for the ROH Tag Team Titles
-Tony Nese vs. Tomohiro Ishii
-Taya Valkyrie vs. Hyan
-Johnny TV vs. Fuego Del Sol
-Darian Bengston vs. Robbie Eagles
-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. Stephen Barrett and Wolf Brown
-Rachael Ellering
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
