AEW Collision lineup: Texas Bull Rope match set for Saturday’s TNT show

August 8, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Bull Rope match

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. “Bullet Club Gold” Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn with Christian Cage as special referee for a shot at the AEW Trios Titles at All In

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

