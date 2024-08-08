AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

-Saraya vs. Nyla Rose

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at LJVM Coliseum. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.