AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: Swerve invited Bryan Danielson to watch his match from ringside. Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).