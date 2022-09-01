AEW Dynamite preview: The early lineup for the All Out fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena (next week’s Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers), though it may be delayed to Thursday morning this week due to a conflict.