WWE Raw on Syfy from Indianapolis (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Akio Sato, Baby Doll, Tommy Dreamer, One Man Gang, King Mabel, Angelo Mosca, Pedro Morales

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on Syfy Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is once again bumped from USA Network due to the Winter Olympics. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Indianapolis and Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Nashville, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Nelson Frazier Jr. was born on February 14, 1971. He died of a heart attack at age 43 on February 18, 2014. He worked as Big Daddy V, Mabel, Viscera, and King Mabel.

-The late Angelo Mosca was born on February 13, 1937. He died at age 84 on November 6, 2021.

-Akio Sato turned 69 on Sunday.

-Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts) turned 60 on Sunday.

-Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) turned 51 on Sunday.

-One Man Gang (George Gray) turned 63 on Saturday.

-The late Pedro Morales died at age 76 on February 12, 2019 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.