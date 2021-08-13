8/13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and John Cena meeting face to face, the contract signing for Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam,  Apollo Crews vs. King Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,146)

Live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

Aired August 13, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Pat McAfee. John Cena made his entrance. He looked into the camera and said it was a very important night. Ring announcer Greg Hamilton introduced Cena, who made his way to the ring.

After a sponsored video recapped Cena’s recent events with Roman Reigns, Cena delivered an in-ring promo. Cena said school will be starting, so it’s time to give Reigns his report card. He said Reigns is a D, a D-Bag, and a Disappointment.

Cena said he’s going to give Reigns an F at SummerSlam. Cena said he wanted to hear what Tulsa had to say about it. The crowd responded with loud cheers and a “Cena” chant. He asked the crowd if they thought Reigns would beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam. There were more boos than cheers.

Cena said the answer is actually that Reigns will beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam. “But I also know that Roman Reigns will lose at SummerSlam and there’s not a damn thing that he can do about it,” Cena said.

Roman Reigns made his entrance along with Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, the broadcast team plugged the previously advertised Smackdown segments during Roman’s long entrance. Reigns wasn’t even halfway to the ring when they cut to break. [C]

Reigns and Heyman entered the ring coming out of the break. Cena introduced Reigns as having “fireworks, Paul Heyman, and all.” The fans booed. Heyman presented Reigns with the mic and then held up the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns told Cena not to waste his time. Cena said he wouldn’t waste his time, but he would wait until SummerSlam to embarrass him on the biggest stage of them all. Reigns asked if that’s all Cena had. Cena said that’s all he needs. He said he sees a guy who thinks it’s his show and everyone has to play by his rules and that it’s his company.

“Everybody knows that it belongs to them,” Cena said regarding the crowd. Cena said he knows that it makes Reigns throw up in his mouth a little to hear that. Cena said he’s back because he’s the only one who can shut him up. Cena said he was asked to come back to give Reigns a piece of humble pie and he would get it when he beats his ass at SummerSlam.

Cena played up the Team Reigns or Team Cena fan choice. Cena had far more fans cheering for him. Reigns smirked. He said he thought we’d get something original and fresh, but instead Cena makes D jokes and penis jokes. He asked Cena to give him something that would cut him.

Cena repeated that Reigns would beat his ass at SummerSlam. “I don’t need to prove myself to you, Roman, that’s what’s so historic about what’s going on,” Cena said. “I just need to pin you.” Cena noted that if he wins the title, that would make him a 17-time champion and the most decorated champion of all-time.

Cena said he was there to help Reigns, who responded with a smile. Reigns told Heyman that Cena was there to help the Tribal Chief. Reigns said he’s not like Cena and wouldn’t bury his opponent and go out there and beat him. Reigns said he respects Cena.

Reigns said Cena is arguably the greatest of all-time and is under respected. Reigns said he’ll just be proud to say he beat Cena. He noted that Cena juggles Hollywood and WWE. He said they didn’t even have enough time to promote all of his movies. Reigns said Cena is good enough to face the Tribal Chief and even good enough to win the WWE Championship, but he’s not good enough to win the Universal Championship.

Reigns said twenty-plus years of missionary might have been good enough for Cena, but it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella. “I’m going to smash you,” Reigns said. “I’m going to retain this title. I’m going to pack you onto a private jet and send you back to Hollywood.” Reigns told the fans to enjoy it because it might be the last time they’d see Cena. Reigns told him to take it home.

Cena responded by saying no problem. Cena said Reigns has been protected and took a jab at “the giant bars of soap you got for teeth.” Cena said Reigns almost ruined Seth Rollins and ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE. Cena said Reigns had the protection of the system and it’s still not working.

Cena said Heyman knows better than everyone how much punishment he can take. Cena said he built Suplex City. He said he just has to hang in there and all he needs is 1-2-3 and then Reigns would become the answer to the trivia question of who did Cena beat to become a 17-time champion.

Cena said he would take the title, jump the barricade, and leave the stadium as fast as he can. Cena said he might even blow Reigns a kiss goodbye. Reigns smiled. Cena said it’s inevitable at SummerSlam. “The Champ is gone, 1-2-3,” Cena closed…

Powell’s POV: A very enjoyable verbal exchange. This wasn’t as hard-hitting as the Cena and Rock exchanges that felt truly personal, but they both had some good zingers that the crowd responded to. They have created a big fight feel for their match. I like that they are playing up the possibility that Cena could break Ric Flair’s count for most title reigns with a victory and that both characters are showing extreme confidence heading into the match.

King Nakamura and Rick Boogs were shown backstage while Cole hyped the Intercontinental Championship match… [C]

1. Apollo Crews (w/Commander Azeez) vs. King Nakamura (w/Rick Boogs) for the Intercontinental Championship. Crews and Azeez were in the ring coming out of the break and a portion of Nakamura’s entrance was shown. Azeez interfered early on. Crews went to the ropes and was distracted by Boogs playing his guitar on the apron. The referee ejected Crews. Azeez tried to sneak inside the ring. The referee caught Azeez and ejected him as well. [C]