The Rock to deliver a pregame speech at the Super Bowl

February 13, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will have a big presence at today’s Super Bowl. Johnson will help narrate the NBC pre-game show, and is also scheduled to deliver a pre-kickoff speech. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The Super Bowl will be played today in Inglewood, California at Sofi Stadium, which will play host to next year’s WrestleMania. So hopefully today won’t be the last time that Rock takes part in a mega event held at Sofi Stadium.

