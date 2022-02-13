The Rock to deliver a pregame speech at the Super Bowl

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will have a big presence at today’s Super Bowl. Johnson will help narrate the NBC pre-game show, and is also scheduled to deliver a pre-kickoff speech. Read more at Deadline.com.
Powell’s POV: The Super Bowl will be played today in Inglewood, California at Sofi Stadium, which will play host to next year’s WrestleMania. So hopefully today won’t be the last time that Rock takes part in a mega event held at Sofi Stadium.
I’m pumped up like I’m getting snaps at D-End tomorrow 🤣💪🏾🏈
Can’t wait for you to see what myself, @NFL & @NBC have cookin’ 😊💥 🎤
You guys know my NFL dream never came true, so is this is a full circle ⭕️ moment to stand on this field#Gratitude#RockAtThe50#FINALLY#SBLVI https://t.co/yyIhvBADt6
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2022
