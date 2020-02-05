02/05 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 96): Justin Credible returns to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on “The Whole F’n Truth Tour”, the status of the “Credible” documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on “The Whole F’n Truth Tour”, the status of the “Credible” documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 96) and guest Justin Credible.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

