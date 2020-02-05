WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership stays below 100,000 viewers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage drew 97,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was equal to last week.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s show featured Drew McIntyre as the guest. CM Punk will return as an analyst on next week’s show, and Charlotte Flair is advertised as a guest.



