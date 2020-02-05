AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 date and location revealed

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The 2020 All Elite Wrestling Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will be held Saturday, May 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. “It’s been an incredible run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas to celebrate our one year anniversary with AEW’s marquee event,” AEW President Tony Khan told SI.com’s Justin Barrasso. “On Saturday, May 23, Double or Nothing is back for round two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year’s event changed the world of wrestling, and this year the stakes will be even higher.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The event is being held at the same venue as the first Double Or Nothing event and will once again be held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. It’s interesting that Khan labeled this event as AEW’s “marquee event” and it will be interesting to see what the company does to make it feel that way compared to their three other annual pay-per-views. AEW’s next pay-per-view will be AEW Revolution on February 29 in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena.



