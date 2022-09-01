AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s live go-home show for All Out

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Best Friends” Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor vs. Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, and Jon Silver in an AEW Trios Titles tournament semifinal match

-QT Marshall vs. Ricky Starks

-Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Rubo Soho and Ortiz for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

-AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee and their All Out challengers “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens speak

-Mark Henry sits down with TBS Champion Jade Cargill and challenger Athena

Powell’s POV: Page is replacing the “injured” 10. Rampage will be live on Friday from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena and will be the go-home show for the All Out pay-per-view. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).