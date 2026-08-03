Wrestling Open RI “Episode 61” results (8/3): Vetter’s review of Kylie Alexa vs. Liviyah for the Wrestling Open Women’s Title, Bear Bronson vs. Oxx Adams for the Wrestling Open Title, Ricky Sosa vs. Dustin Waller

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 61 – Summer Stunner”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 3, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 200; having a show with a theme name and some marquee matches has drawn in a few more fans tonight! Paul Crockett, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Drew Cordeiro, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* We have TNA and European star Ricky Sosa in the house tonight!

1. Anthony Vecchio vs. Kuro in a spotlight match. I’ve seen European star Kuro a few times. He’s similar to Ricky Sosa, but not as tall. BRG and Robinson provided commentary on the opener, with Robinson listing off the countries where Kuro has competed. He overpowered Vecchio early on and posed. Vecchio hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall at 1:30.

Kuro hit a double stomp to the chest and was booed. Kuro hit a running pump kick at 4:00, then another. Vecchio hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Anthony hit some clotheslines, then a belly-to-belly suplex, and he was fired up. He pulled down the straps of his singlet. Kuro hit a spin kick to the back. Vecchio hit a German Suplex, then a double underhook, twisting suplex for the pin! Good action; that’s one of the better spotlight matches in a while.

Anthony Vecchio defeated Kuro at 5:22.

* Crockett joined BRG for the main show.

2. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris vs. Ichiban and Sammy Diaz for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Sammy and Morris opened, and Diaz hit a dropkick and some chops. Ichiban entered and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Stetson at 2:00, then a huracanrana on Morris, then a dropkick on Stetson. Sammy and Ichiban both hit “One!” punches in the corner as the crowd counted along. The challengers worked over Morris. On the floor, Stetson did a slingshot to flip Ichiban face-first into the ring post at 4:30!

The champs began working over Ichiban in the ring and kept him grounded. I lost the signal from the building! I refreshed the browser; Sammy had gotten a hot tag. He hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall on Morris at 9:00. The challengers hit stereo superkicks. Ichiban hit a flip dive to the floor. (I am having some issues with the picture freezing and repeating a few seconds). Ichiban hit a 619. He hit a top-rope flying elbow.

Sammy hit a frog splash for a nearfall on Morris, but Stetson made the save at 11:30. Ichiban went for a plancha, but Stetson caught him and slammed him onto the apron. The champs hit their team bulldog faceplant on Sammy for a believable nearfall. Sammy hit a Frankensteiner on Morris. Stetson tripped and crotched Sammy in the corner. Stetson hit two Northern Lariats to the back of the head for the tainted pin. Good action.

“The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris defeated Ichiban and Sammy Diaz for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 13:07.

* Footage aired of an attack in the parking lot in May, when the Shooter Boys beat up Aaron Ortiz and took him out of action. Anthony Vecchio walked to the ring… and he was joined by Aaron Ortiz! Crockett said he wasn’t sure if we were ever going to see Aaron Ortiz again! (That’s a bit of a stretch!) The Shooter Boys jumped in the ring and brawled with The Stetson Ranch! The heels scampered to the floor. Aaron got on the mic and said he’s back and healthy. Aaron said he spoke to Wrestling Open officials… and he got a tag title match for them next week! Ortiz said the Ranch tried to end his career, so he vowed to end the Stetson Ranch for good!

3. Devin Reno vs. Bobby Casale in a no-time-limit match. A video package aired detailing this feud. They charged at the bell and brawled. Casale applied a standing sleeper. Reno hit a bodyslam and a kneedrop to the forehead for a nearfall at 3:00. The crowd repeatedly chanted “Bald!” at Devin. They fought to the floor, with Reno in charge. Casale hit a spin kick to the ear at 6:00, and they were both down. Casale hit three consecutive German Suplexes and a running Facewash, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 7:30.

Casale went for a cross-armbreaker, but Reno got a foot on the ropes. Bobby hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit some Yes Kicks, and Reno called for a timeout! He stood up and hit a neckbreaker over his knee, then a double stomp to Bobby’s back for a nearfall. Casale hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. He applied a sleeper on the mat, but Reno got to his feet and applied his own sleeper at 12:30. Bobby used his legs to push off the ring post (the Bret Hart-Roddy Piper finish!), flipped his body over Devin, and scored the pin! Devin was in disbelief that he lost there, and insisted his shoulders were up; Crockett said they were not.

Bobby Casale defeated Devin Monroe at 12:52.

4. Dustin Waller vs. Ricky Sosa. I just wrote last week that Waller has to be the New England scene MVP of the first half of 2026. A reminder that Sosa is 6’6″, so he likely has a seven-inch height advantage. Dustin carried his “Opportunity Knocks” contract in a folder as he entered the ring. They took turns playing to the crowd, so the fans could cheer Ricky and boo Waller. Dustin rolled to the floor to stall. They finally locked up at 1:00 and traded some standing reversals.

Sosa got a flash rollup for a nearfall, which startled Waller. Ricky hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a loud chop. He went to the top rope, but Waller tripped him and began kicking him. Ricky hit some punches to the ribs, then a German Suplex, and they were both down at 6:00. Ricky hit some running back elbows in the corner, then a top-rope moonsault press on a standing Waller for a nearfall. Waller fired back with a Superkick, but Sosa hit a Mafia Kick.

Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but Ricky caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Waller hit a springboard flying clothesline, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Dustin missed a Mamba Splash. Sosa hit a decapitating clothesline. Waller hit a Canadian Destroyer, a Lethal Injection, and the Mamba Splash for the pin! An awesome win, and a big victory for Dustin over a rising TNA superstar. Yeah, he’s on fire this year and deserves this.

Dustin Waller defeated Ricky Sosa at 10:34.

* Dustin got on the mic and said that Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill got lucky last week when Ryan got the pin. Dustin said he spoke to Wrestling Open officials and he got a “Pick your Poison” match for Ryan O’Neill next week. He promised that he has a shocking name next week for O’Neill.

* Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro joined Crockett in the booth, as BRG had left.

5. Bear Bronson vs. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) for the Wrestling Open Title. Again, Bronson has been recuperating from a sore back, and he missed shows Thursday-Sunday. An intense lockup at the bell, and Oxx pushed him into a corner. Bear hit a running splash off the apron to the floor at 2:00, but he was already selling pain in his lower back. They looped ringside with Oxx in charge. They traded punches. Bear hit a leg drop across the neck on the apron, and he pushed Oxx into the ring at 4:30.

Bear hit a running clothesline into the corner. BRG hopped on the apron and distracted Bear. Bear tried to pick up Oxx, but his back gave out. Oxx hit a bodyslam! He walked across Bear’s back! Oxx kept Bear grounded, and the crowd rallied for Bear. Oxx nailed a Sidewalk Slam at 7:30, then a splash against Bear’s back as Bear was resting in the ropes. Oxx missed a Vader Bomb! Bear hit a second-rope elbow drop, but he briefly clutched his lower back before he went for the cover, and he only got a nearfall at 9:00.

Oxx hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall! Oxx charged, but Bronson moved, and Oxx rammed shoulder-first into the corner at 10:30. They traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo running body blocks, and did it again. Bear blocked a Choke Bomb, and he hit a bodyslam! BRG hopped on the apron, so Bear knocked him off! Bronson hit the Choke Bomb for the pin! That was really good, and I know Bear didn’t need to act much to sell that pain in his lower back. The crowd chanted, “That’s our champ!”

Bear Bronson defeated Oxx Adams to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 12:01.

6. Kylie Alexa vs. Liviyah in a Street Fight for the Wrestling Open Women’s Title. Liviyah wore torn blue jeans and a white shirt (I love when wrestlers are dressed for a fight, not in their usual ring gear. Kylie also wore blue denim shorts and a black shirt. Liv hit a baseball slide dropkick as Kylie approached the ring. They brawled on the floor. In the ring, Liviyah avoided a chair shot, and she hit a German Suplex at 2:00. Kylie rolled to the floor and called a timeout. Liv followed to the floor and threw Alexa into the ring post.

Liviyah vanished to the back and returned with a trash can, but Kylie struck Liv in the stomach with a chair. Alexa grabbed the trash can lid and hit Liv with it, and she repeatedly stomped on Liviyah on the floor. She hit a double stomp to the chest on the apron at 5:00. In the ring, Alexa hit some more blows with a cookie sheet, then a senton for a nearfall at 7:00. They again went to the floor, where Kylie hit another chairshot to the back and slammed Liviyah face-first on the apron. Kylie got a door from under the ring and slid it in at 8:30.

In the ring, Kylie swung a chair onto another chair where Liv’s head was resting, and she got a nearfall. Liv hit a running crossbody block as Alexa was seated on a chair at 10:30. Liviyah picked up the chair and cracked it over Kylie’s back several times! Liviyah hit a TKO Stunner onto a folded chair for a believable nearfall. Liv removed her own belt! She whipped Kylie across the back, then choked her with it while seated on Kylie’s lower back! Alexa pushed Liv face-first into a chair wedged in the corner, and she got the garbage can.

Alexa put the trash can over Liviyah’s head and dropkicked it. She hit her basement dropkick in the corner, removed the garbage can, and got a nearfall. Alexa hit an Air Raid Crash onto the door in the corner, breaking it in two, and they were both down at 14:00, and we got a ‘This is awesome!” chant. They got chairs, and Kylie shouted, “Man to man, bitch!” They sat across from each other and traded punches. Liv hit her with the cookie sheet, while Alexa hit her with the trash can lid! Drew said there is an EMT on hand if needed. They began whipping each other with their belts! “This is barbaric!” Cordeiro shouted.

Kylie clotheslined Liviyah over the top rope to the floor at 16:30. Liv dropped her face-first on the apron. Alexa hit a back-body drop on the apron. Liv pushed another door into the ring and set up a door bridge. Alexa threw a chair at Liv’s head (Yes, I hate that!) A 20:00 call was spot-on. Liv hit a Buckle Bomb, then a powerbomb through the door bridge! Paris Van Dale ran to the ring and sprayed hairspray in Liv’s eyes! We haven’t seen her here in months! Alexa immediately hit a piledriver onto a folded chair for the tainted pin. Loud boos for that finish.

Kylie Alexa defeated Liviyah in a Street Fight to retain the Wrestling Open Women’s Title at 21:21.

Final Thoughts: A really strong brawl and one of the better street fights between women that I can recall. I can do without that thrown chair, but I think it was at least partially blocked. Wrestling Open continues to prove you can have good (and safe!) hardcore matches without glass, pizza cutters, gusset plates, light tubes, and blood. Those two went out there and busted their butts and had a heck of a match that I’m sure both will be feeling in the morning.

Oxx-Bronson was really good. As I noted, I don’t think Bronson had to sell that much to get across the point his back is sore. Hopefully he has a lighter schedule and can take a few days off. Their match takes second. Waller-Sosa was really good — I hope they get to do it again and go even longer.

Last week, I called out something that really irritated me — a wrestler announcing an upcoming match including stipulations. I said this could be fixed with an easy change of a sentence. This week, on two separate occasions, a wrestler used my suggestion of saying, “I already spoke to Wrestling Open officials, and they agreed to this match.“ It’s a minor thing, but it matters to me — a wrestler doesn’t have the power to make matches with weird stipulations. Management has that power. We don’t need an on-screen GM, but we needed this slight change to wording. (Did I affect that? Who knows!)

Summer Stunner continues on Thursday. I love themed shows, and with all three titles on the line, this felt like an extra-important episode. I watched this live; check it out on Tuesday.