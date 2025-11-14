Wrestling Open “Episode 202” results (11/13): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy and Alec Price vs. Oxx Adams and BRG, Allie Katch vs. Lady Leigh, Christian Darling vs. Dezmond Cole

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 202”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 13, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good and it’s easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 150. Paul Crockett provided commentary.

1. “All The Attention” Jose Zamora, Nick Battee, and Ben Bishop vs. “Big Business” Brad Hollister, TJ Crawford, and Love, Doug. The heels came out first; Zamora demanded complete silence, so of course the crowd loudly booed them. He introduced Bishop as their newest faction partner. In recent weeks, we’ve had tension once again teased between Hollister and Crawford. Doug and Battee opened, with Doug throwing petals at him, and he kept Nick grounded. Brad entered at 2:30, and he slammed Battee. BB took turns hitting bodyslams. Bishop got in and stared at the trio… and he got back out! TJ hit a dropkick on Zamora at 5:00. He hit several punches to Bishop’s ribs.

Zamora pulled TJ to the floor and pushed him head-first into the ring post, while Bishop hit a side slam on Doug, and the heels began working over Doug in their corner. Zamora hit a snap suplex at 7:30. Ben picked up teammate Jose and slammed him onto Doug for a nearfall. Doug hit a Michinoku Driver on Battee at 11:00. TJ got the hot tag, but he also tagged in Hollister, and those two cleared the ring. Battee pushed Hollister into TJ! Hollister hit a Samoan Drop on Battee. Hollister hit a Dr. Bomb on Zamora for a believable nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “That was three!” Hollister hit one more powerbomb for the pin.

Brad Hollister, TJ Crawford, and Love, Doug defeated Jose Zamora, Nick Battee, and Ben Bishop at 12:32.

* Steven Stetson appeared on the stage, not dressed to wrestle. He showed off his tag team title belt, and the crowd chanted profanities at him, then “Not my champ!” Stetson said he’s heard Big Business wants a title shot. However, Stetson said he controls things here. More profanities from the crowd, and Crockett just remarked, “Well, you can hear it.”

2. Lady Leigh vs. Allie Katch. Yes, that is the former LFG/Evolve wrestler Gin Tala in the ring. This is Katch’s first match here since she broke her leg in January; she had three matches in MN earlier this month. Crockett noted that Leigh is “looking to prove herself” after leaving “the confines of Orlando for the first time.” Standing switches to open. Katch hit an elbow drop to the lower back. Leigh hit a cartwheel kick to the head for a nearfall at 1:30. She kept Katch grounded. Katch hit a crossbody block at 4:00. Leigh hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Katch hit some clotheslines and a butt splash to the chest, then a splash in the corner, a butt bump, and her rolling cannonball. Allie hit a swinging clothesline for the pin. Okay. Leigh seemed unsure of herself in front of a new crowd.

Allie Katch defeated Lady Leigh at 6:04.

3. Dustin Waller vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Jack immediately hip-tossed him across the ring, then a delayed vertical suplex. Waller rolled to the floor, so Jack followed, and they brawled away from the ring. As they re-entered the ring, Dustin hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes. Dustin hit a springboard dropkick on the damaged knee, and he targeted it. He missed a moonsault at 4:30 and crashed stomach-first to the mat. Jack hit a clothesline and a back elbow, but sold the pain in his knee. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Kylon King ran into the ring and attacked Pasquale, causing the DQ. That was entirely expected.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Dustin Waller via DQ at 5:19.

* The heels continued to beat down Jack. Waller got on the mic and said they run this place. (Wait, I thought Steven Stetson runs this place?) Anyhow, Waller wants Jack in a no-DQ match.

4. RJ Rude (w/Rex Lawless) vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Rude sang “Fly” by Sugar Ray (once again proving the best music happened before he was born). Jermaine hit an armdrag, and he targeted the left arm. He knocked RJ down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit the Eurostep Neckbreaker and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. Rex hopped on the ring apron; the distraction allowed RJ to attack from behind. Rude hit a senton and was booed.

RJ hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00, and he remained in charge. He locked in a Boston Crab. Marbury hit a splash in the corner. Jermaine ‘broke his ankles’ with his basketball side-steps, then he dunked RJ’s head. He got a rollup for the flash pin! Decent. Lawless jumped in the ring and attacked, which brought out Pedro Dones for the save! Our next match is about to begin!

Jermaine Marbury defeated RJ Rude at 5:06.

5. Rex Lawless (w/RJ Rude) vs. Pedro Dones (w/Jermaine Marbury). Rex hit a running body block and took control. He hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall at 2:00. He stayed in charge, and the crowd rallied for Pedro. Rex hit a big clothesline at 4:30, but he missed a Claymore Kick. Pedro immediately got a crucifix rollup for the flash pin. Meh; that didn’t do much for me at all.

Pedro Dones defeated Rex Lawless at 5:04.

6. Christian Darling vs. Dezmond Cole. Darling got on the mic and vowed to take out “all of your favorites.” Quick reversals at the bell, and Dezmond hit a huracanrana and a splash in the corner, then his kip-up stunner at 1:00, and Darling rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Darling took control, mounted Dez, and hit repeated punches. He stood behind Dezmond and hit some crossface blows, then a bodyslam and a splash for a nearfall at 3:00. Darling hit a sideslam, dropping him face-first, for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Cole.

Cole hit some flying forearms and a suplex at 5:30, then a rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He hit a spin kick to Darling’s ear, then a Helluva Kick. He hit the kick to the face in the corner, then his German Suplex out of the corner and a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Darling got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. Good action.

Christian Darling defeated Dezmond Cole at 7:50.

7. “Simply the Best” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams vs. Ryan Clancy and Alec Price. It’s been a long time since Price last competed here. Oxx wore a mostly black singlet; at least it’s not the full-body Tron outfit. BRG ripped into the crowd. Price and BRG opened, with Alex hitting an enzuigiri and a guillotine leg drop. Crockett noted that Price “has been on a roll” elsewhere. Clancy entered and did the Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles on BRG at 2:00. The massive seven-footer Oxx entered and hit a double clothesline. He picked up Alec and tossed him onto Clancy. BRG hit some back elbows in the corner on Clancy.

Oxx hit a side slam on Ryan for a nearfall at 4:30. Brett hit a top-rope axe handle. The heels continued to work over Clancy in their corner. Ryan hopped on Oxx’s back and applied a sleeper at 8:00. Brett came off the ropes, but Clancy punched him in the gut. Price got a hot tag and hit his pop-up dropkick on BRG for a nearfall. Price hit his running knees in the corner on Brett, and a top-rope guillotine leg drop. Clancy hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Price dove through the ropes at 10:30, but Oxx caught him!

Oxx threw Price back into the ring, and Brett hit a swinging neckbreaker on Alec for a believable nearfall. Oxx went for a double chokeslam, but the babyfaces escaped. Alec hit his top-rope Blockbuster on Oxx. Alec hit a dive to the floor on Oxx. Alec hit a springboard leg drop on BRG, then his Surprise Kick. However, Christian Darling jumped in the ring and attacked Price, causing another DQ. Darling worked with BRG and Oxx to beat up Clancy and Price.

Alec Price and Ryan Clancy defeated Oxx Adams and Brett Ryan Gosselin via DQ at 12:30.

Final Thoughts: While I don’t love seeing a DQ in the main event, Wrestling Open does that sparingly, so I’ll give it a pass. It was a really good match until the Darling run-in. The opening six-man tag takes second, ahead of Darling-Cole for third. Congrats to Allie Katch on returning to the ring after more than nine months off to recover from her broken leg at the GCW show at Hammerstein Ballroom. The former Gin Tala really seemed nervous in the ring, and it just showed how few matches she’s had. That said, she has some size to her; she’s got more muscle definition than most women.