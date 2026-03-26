Wrestling Open “Episode 221” results (3/26): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. The Butcher for the IWTV Title, Big Business vs. Simply The Best for the Wrestling Open Tag Titles, Evolve Champ Aaron Rourke vs. Brian Morris

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 221”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 26, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good and it’s easy to see. The attendance was 125-150. Paul Crockett, Eye Black Jack Pasquale, Pedro Dones, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

* Once again, we have a loaded lineup tonight!

1. Will Kiedis vs. Pedro Dones in a spotlight match. Jack and Robinson provided commentary on this one. Aussie wrestler Kiedis has been here before; he looks like the dad from the Addams Family, and the crowd immediately chanted the theme song at him. Kiedis knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Dones hit some armdrags, and he tossed Kiedis across the ring. Kiedis hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a basement dropkick on Pedro’s knee. Pedro hit some shoulder blocks and a splash in the corner. He hit his spinning Samoan Drop, then his flying headbutt for the pin.

Pedro Dones defeated Will Kiedis at 4:52.

* Crockett took over solo on commentary for the main show.

2. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice. This should be really good; this easily could be the main event. Again, Greene recently had nose surgery and he’s been wearing a clear visor to protect his face. SS worked over VSK early. Bryce entered and bodyslammed Channing at 1:30. Crockett talked about how long it’s been since Bryce was here, as he’s only been on the Monday shows. (I never keep track of that!) Greene set up for a dive to the floor, but VSK kicked him in the face.

Bryce immediately began working over Greene. VSK hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 3:30. Bryce stomped on AG. Greene slammed Bryce’s mouth on VSK’s knees. Channing got a hot tag and hit a double clothesline. He clotheslined each opponent in opposite corners at 5:30, then hit a neckbreaker-and-DDT combo. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Greene for a nearfall at 7:00. Vinny accidentally hit a running knee on Bryce! Thomas hit a top-rope elbow drop on Bryce for a nearfall. VSK crotched Channing in the corner. Bryce hit Greene in the face with the mask for the cheap pin!

“The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice defeated “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas at 8:31.

3. Ray Jaz vs. Thiccy Riccy. I think I’ve seen Riccy once before; he apparently loves to dance. I don’t think this one was advertised, and I’m guessing it’s a short one. They traded some quick rollups early on. Jaz caught him and slammed Riccy for a nearfall at 2:00. Jaz nailed a flapjack and a back suplex for a nearfall. Jaz stomped on Riccy and jawed at the fans. Crockett noted Jaz badmouthed Tyree Taylor, with whom he’s feuding. Riccy hit an enzuigiri at 5:30 and they were both down. This has gone longer than I anticipated. Riccy hit a spinning splash to the mat for a nearfall. Jaz hit the “Italian-American Slam” (Angle Slam) for the pin.

Ray Jaz defeated Thiccy Riccy at 6:56.

* Jaz got on the mic, but the crowd chanted profanities at him. Jaz focused on Tyree Taylor, vowing he would beat the big man. “You’re not half the athlete that I am,” Ray said.

* Footage aired from Wrestling Open No. 2 (yes, number two!) of Alec Price vs. Dustin Waller in 2022. Price won with his Surprise Kick (step-up mule kick.)

4. LJ Cleary vs. Dustin Waller. Cleary is the fiancé of Lyra Valkyria. He routinely competes in the UK and Ireland; he’s been here before, but it’s his debut in this venue. Waller just returned from a West Coast tour. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. Cagematch.net records show that Dustin won their only prior meeting, almost one year ago, even! Cleary hit some armdrags. Dustin hit a flying forearm at 2:30, and he tied up LJ on the mat.

Crockett just noted that Waller beat Cleary last year. Cleary hit a dropkick at 4:30, and he was fired up. He hit a flying clothesline and a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. Waller hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and he growled at the ref for a perceived slow count. Cleary ht a series of kicks. Dustin couldn’t hit the Lethal Injection. Cleary came off the ropes, but Waller caught him with a superkick! Dustin then hit a brainbuster for the clean pin. Good action.

Dustin Waller defeated LJ Cleary at 7:28.

* Waller got on the mic and made some cryptic comments about calling someone out… but didn’t name anyone! Intrigue…

* A new music video for the Shooter Boys! Good! We needed a new one! (They’ve retired the video for Swipe Right, so they needed another one.)

5. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “The Haven” Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx. This was also unannounced; this is going to be a long show! Vecchio opened against Knyte (think Kofi in looks and style). Onyx got in and battled Vecchio. Ortiz hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Knyte at 2:00. Those two tied up on the mat. The ref missed Vecchio tagging in, and he ordered Anthony back to his corner. The Haven worked over Ortiz in their corner.

Vecchio clotheslined Onyx to the floor at 7:00. Ortiz got a backslide on Knyte, and those two traded rollups. Knyte hit a running knee to the side of the head. Ortiz hit an Angle Slam, and they were both down. VSK suddenly appeared and distracted the ref. Bryce Donovan jumped in the ring and chokeslammed Ortiz! Knyte rolled onto Ortiz and got the tainted pin!

“The Haven” Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx defeated “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio at 8:17.

* Pedro Dones joined Crockett on commentary.

6. Allie Katch vs. Frankie B. I have seen blonde Aussie star Frankie B on a few WSW shows from Australia before, including the AEW double-header there in February; she wore pink gear, and her hair is halfway down her back. The commentators talked about Katch having such an impressive match on Sunday against Laynie Luck. Standing switches to open. Frankie knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Allie knocked Frankie down, so Frankie rolled to the apron at 1:30. I just typed in Frankie’s name, and I see she worked the ROH taping on Sunday against fellow countrywomen The IInspiration; she has 82 total matches dating back to 2022.

Frankie hit a Thesz Press and some punches at 3:30, and she jawed at the ref. Frankie hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes and got a nearfall, and she planted her foot in Katch’s throat. She jawed at the fans and remained in charge. Allie hit her buttbump in the corner, then her rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:00. Frankie hit a pumphandle suplex into the corner for a nearfall. Allie hit a Dominator swinging faceplant off her shoulders for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Allie Katch defeated Frankie B at 7:58.

* Allie got on the mic and said, “It’s hard to feel like a loser after Sunday.” She put over Wrestling Open, and how people from all over the world want to come here to fight. She said Wrestling Open needs a women’s title! “It’s about damn time. We have the roster for it,” Dones said.

7. Krule vs. “The Butcher” Andy Williams for the IWTV World Title. If you haven’t seen Butcher recently, he’s in good shape and has let his beard grow a bit, and it’s turned gray. They traded some strikes early on. They brawled to the floor at 2:30, and they looped the ring. They got back into the ring at 4:00. Krule hit a fallaway slam but Butcher landed on his feet and hit a Shining Wizard!

Williams planted his foot in Krule’s throat. Krule hit a Mafia Kick and a clothesline in the corner. They traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. Butcher hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Krule hit the Cargill-style faceplant for the pin. Merely okay; Krule’s matches always feel a bit methodical to me.

Krule defeated “The Butcher” Andy Williams to retain the IWTV World Title at 9:12.

* Footage aired of the Stetson Ranch losing their tag team titles, and Steven Stetson blaming the loss on teammate Danny Miles. Stetson and Brian Morris came to the ring; the crowd chanted “F— the Ranch!” at them. Steve apologized to Miles (who wasn’t present). He told Morris it’s up to him to get the Ranch back in control! Morris was back on his heels at Stetson’s pointed comments. Morris vowed he is going to “mop the floor” with Aaron Rourke.

8. Aaron Rourke vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (w/Steven Stetson). Rourke wore his newly won WWE Evolve Title, and he got a massive pop. “We could not be more proud,” Crockett said of Rourke’s title win. The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” Aaron hit a Thesz Press, then a one-footed dropkick, then a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 1:30. Stetson grabbed Rourke’s ankle, allowing Morris to drop Aaron throat-first on the top rope and take control. Morris hit a knee drop across the sternum for a nearfall at 3:00.

Morris hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit a crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:30. Rourke fired up and hit a leg lariat and a release Blue Thunder Bomb, then a European Uppercut in the corner. Rourke missed the top-rope Molly-Go-Round. Morris went for a crossbody block, but Rourke caught him and hit a fallaway slam. Morris hit another spin kick to the jaw, then a plancha to the floor at 7:00. Morris hit an Impaler DDT for a nearfall. Morris and Stetson yelled at each other! Rourke knocked Stetson off the apron, then a discus kick on Morris for the pin.

Aaron Rourke defeated “Wonderboy” Brian Morris at 8:09.

* Stetson got back in the ring and paced back and forth. Stetson shoved Morris. Brian made a fist but he grabbed Stetson’s jacket… and he apologized. The crowd booed Morris and chanted that Morris was a “p—y” for not hitting Steven.

9. “Big Business” Love, Doug and Brad Hollister vs. “Simply the Best” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. The heels came out first, and they both spoke on the mic, proclaiming that “love will die tonight.” This is the first title defense for Big Business. Hollister and Oxx immediately traded punches at the bell; Crockett reminded us that Oxx lost via count-out when these two met Sunday. Doug got in and did some of his comedy that rattled Oxx. Oxx hit a decapitating clothesline at 1:30.

BRG tagged in (of course, when Doug was down!). Doug hit a back suplex. The champs worked over Brett in their corner. Doug hit a bulldog at 4:00. BRG dropped Doug crotch-first on the top rope. Oxx tagged in and beat down Doug. Brad finally got a hot tag and hit a German Suplex on Brett at 7:30, then an Angle Slam. The champs hit a Team 3D for a nearfall on Brett. BRG hit a short-arm clothesline on Brad, then a spear for a nearfall at 9:30. Hollister hit a superplex on BRG, and they were both down.

Oxx and Doug both tagged in. Doug hit some overhand chops that had no impact. BRG hit a spinning neckbreaker on Doug for a nearfall, but Brad made the save. Oxx tossed Doug, but accidentally KO’d the ref at 13:00! Oxx climbed the ropes, but Doug distracted him by throwing rose petals at him. The champs hit a team Sliced Bread on Oxx! Doug set up for the Lariat of Love, but BRG hit a superkick! Brett had a title belt; Dones left commentary and snatched the title belt out of BRG’s hands. The champs immediately hit the Business is Booming (team powerslam) to pin Brett. Good action.

“Big Business” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug, defeated “Simply the Best” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 14:19.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I enjoyed the Waller-Cleary match, and that was the best of the night. A very good first title defense for Big Business, and that match earns second place. I’ll go with Bryce/VSK vs. Star Struck for third, even though it ended abruptly. I love seeing the visiting Irish Cleary and two Aussie wrestlers pop up, too; you never know who is going to appear here.

I wanted to like Butcher vs. Krule; I’m so happy that Butcher is healthy and back… but the match just stayed in second gear and never reached the next gear. Not a bad match, but I certainly hoped for a bit more. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.